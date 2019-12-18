Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Quarterback

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- The December signing period is finally upon us! All throughout the day, Oklahoma State will be receiving the signatures from their 2020 commitment class. So, we're going to be taking a look at the most in-depth recruiting profiles you'll find anywhere on the Cowboys 19 commitments.

Rather than release several articles, or two large offensive and defensive articles, we'll be breaking them up into their respective position groups, so it'll be easier for you to find info on all the players.

Next on the list is quarterback Shane Illingworth.

Shane Illingworth, QB, 6-6, 230, Norco, Calf.

Rising up to the top level of competition in California high school football, Illingworth led Norco this season to an 8-3 record and a playoff berth with a 4-1 conference record. Physically elite with optimum size for a pro-style quarterback, Illingworth is also able to move well in the pocket to rescue and keep plays alive with his athletic ability. He has a very strong arm and is accomplished as a deep ball thrower, but is also very good with the short and intermediate passing game. He earned Under-Armour All-American honors, but will not be playing in the All-American game that takes on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. (CT) in Orlando, Fla. That will be televised on ESPN2. Illingworth will then enroll and be at Oklahoma State for the spring semester. He made his commitment based on having family living in Oklahoma and that Norco, Calf. is a ranching community that to him seemed very similar to Stillwater and the surrounding area.

Illingworth's numbers are eye popping!

Year/Season – Att.-Comp.-Int. – Yards – Comp. % - TD Passes – rush att.-rush yards – rush avg. - TDs

2017-Soph. – 66-42-0 – 613-yds. – 64% - 10 TD – 16-33-yds. – 2.1-ypc – 1 TD

2018-Jr. – 264-167-7 – 2,739-yds – 63% - 29TD – 46-(-)17-yds. – (-)0.4-ypc – 1 TD

2019-Sr. – 230-150-2 – 3,081-yds. – 65% - 40 TD – 64-168-yds. – 2.6-ypc – 10 TD