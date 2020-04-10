Pokes Report
All-America Safety Cheatwood Passes Away

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Harry Cheatwood, an All-America safety for Oklahoma State in 1967, has passed away from natural causes. He was 73 years old.

Named after the former president, Harry Truman Cheatwood made a name for himself picking off passes in Oklahoma State’s defensive backfield from 1965-67.

Cheatwood was honored as a first-team All-American in 1967 by the Central Press after logging 127 tackles, breaking up 10 passes and recovering two fumbles. In addition to his All-America plaudits, he was also chosen to the All-Big Eight first team that season.

He tied for the team lead in interceptions in 1965 with two and again in 1966 with three.

His son, Mark, was a three-year letterman for the Cowboys as well, lettering in 1991, 1992 and 1994.

Condolences can be sent to the family online at https://www.everhere.com/us/obituaries/ok/stillwater/harry-t-cheatwood-10648843 or via mail at Wisner Law, 703 S. Western Road, Stillwater, OK, 74074.

