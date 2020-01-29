Pokes Report
Cowboy Football up for 'Military Appreciation Uniform of the Year'

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- When the news came out that Oklahoma State was going to be rocking military appreciation uniforms this past season, people were very excited. Then, when it was announced that they were going to be gray, people were less than enthusiastic. There's something about gray uniforms that just doesn't seem to be real conducive to winning for the Pokes.

But then the football program released the hype video on Twitter and put out the photos of the uniform, a flip was switched. The uniform that Justin Williams and his staff came up with is easily one of the best that the West End Zone has ever produced and it's received the recognition it deserved as it's one of the finalists for 'Military Appreciation Uniform of the Year' by UNISWAG.

Along with Oklahoma State, Air Force, Army, Navy, Arizona State, Kansas, NC State and Vanderbilt are up for the award as well.

You can vote for your favorites here.

I'm not going to lie, the Pokes have some pretty stiff competition. The services academy uniforms are excellent. Personally, I love what Air Force did in honoring the C-17, a plane that's stationed here in Oklahoma down at Altus Air Force Down where my grandfather flew the C-5 for decades.

But the state of Oklahoma has some pretty rich military tradition, including Oklahoma State's ROTC program that was founded back in 1890 with the establishment of the University, and Cowboy football did an amazing job of honoring that.

EJC_QNPXYAAjkGv

While the Pokes have some stiff competition, I hope the equipment staff break these bad boys out every single season because they're one of the best combos in program history.

