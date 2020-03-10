Cowboys Show Out at Pro Day

STILLWATER – It was another successful Pro Day in Stillwater for Oklahoma State and the athletes competing. At least one member from every NFL team was on hand in the West End Zone weight room and at the Sherman Smith Indoor, so there were plenty of people to impress.

It was a smaller number of players this year than in previous years, a list that included kicker Matt Ammendola, corner Bryce Balous, quarterback Dru Brown, corner A.J. Green, offensive lineman Marcus Keyes, receiver Jordan McCray, linebacker Philip Redwine-Bryant, defensive end Mike Scott, corner Kemah Siverand and offensive lineman Johnny Wilson.

Also, in attendance working out was Houston Baptist receiver Terry Tillmon. Tillmon used to be a walk-on at Oklahoma State.

There were multiple instances where guys showed out and improved their potential draft stock. Dru Brown posted the highest vertical of the day, 36-inches, while Johnny Wilson posted an impressive 28 reps on the bench press.

“I could’ve got 30, I should’ve got 30,” Wilson said with a smile. “I rushed into 29 and I should’ve took my time on 28 and knock the last two out. But I was happy with it, I hadn’t really done that many reps on 225. I kind of just got to 25 and then racked it and stopped because I knew that I had more in the tank. I think me and Marcus [Keyes] prepared pretty good; I was happy with my performance today.”

Philip Redwine-Bryant had a solid day of performing in the Sherman Smith. During his time at Oklahoma State, Redwine-Bryant played at linebacker and on special teams. Well, he was Mr. Versatile today as the scouts worked him out at linebacker, special teams, tight end, full back and receiver and performed very well dropping very few, or any passes during both offensive and defensive drills.

Corner A.J. Green, who competed at the NFL Combine two weeks ago, improved in most of the areas that he set out to improve. He performed very well in the on-the-field drills and measured in at 6-1, 197-pounds, but there’s some arguments in his 40-time. There were unofficial times being reported anywhere from 4.43 up to 4.6

He posted a 4.62 at the NFL Combine, a number that he greatly needed to improve upon today. Pokes Report timed Green’s two 40-times at 4.53 and 4.59. Once the Pro Day had concluded, we spoke with a member of the scouting community who told us our times were fairly consistent with what Green actually ran.

“I think it went pretty good; it went pretty smooth” corner A.J. Green said of his Pro Day performance. “There’s some things I didn’t do well at the [NFL] Combine, but I feel like I made a statement here.”

Green did, however, perform well in all the other areas. As we’ve seen in his four years at Oklahoma State, he has great game speed and cover abilities.

“I have good hips, I’m fluid,” Green said of what he’s hearing from NFL scouts. “They wanted to see my speed. I put up a good number at the Combine on the bench press reps, so I just feel like I’m stacking the chips.”

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to take place Thursday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25 in Las Vegas.