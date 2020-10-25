SI.com
Oklahoma State Stays Put in Updated Rankings Following Win Over Iowa State

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State had a big task in front of them on Saturday as they faced a tough Iowa State team. It was the first time back on the field in nearly three weeks for the No. 6 Pokes and they held strong and came away with a 24-21 win.

There wasn't much movement around the Cowboys in the updated weekly rankings, so they remain at No. 6 in the country in both the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.

Amway Coaches Poll

  1. Clemson 6-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 5-0 (2)
  3. Ohio State 1-0 (5)
  4. Notre Dame 5-0 (3)
  5. Georgia 3-1 (4)
  6. Oklahoma State 4-0 (6)
  7. Cincinnati 4-0 (10)
  8. Texas A&M 3-1 (9)
  9. Florida 2-1 (8)
  10. BYU 6-0 (11)
  11. Wisconsin 1-0 (14)
  12. Miami 5-1 (11)
  13. North Carolina 4-1 (13)
  14. Michigan 1-0 (17)
  15. Oregon 0-0 (15)
  16. Kansas State 4-1 (19)
  17. Penn State 0-1 (7)
  18. Marshall 5-0 (25)
  19. Indiana 1-0 (NR)
  20. USC 0-0 (23)
  21. Coastal Carolina 5-0 (24)
  22. Iowa State 3-2 (18)
  23. SMU 5-1 (16)
  24. OU 3-2 (NR)
  25. Army 6-1 (NR)

Associated Press

  1. Clemson 6-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 5-0 (2)
  3. Ohio State 1-0 (5)
  4. Notre Dame 5-0 (3)
  5. Georgia 3-1 (4)
  6. Oklahoma State 4-0 (6)
  7. Cincinnati 3-0 (9)
  8. Texas A&M 3-1 (7)
  9. Wisconsin 1-0 (14)
  10. Florida 2-1 (10)
  11. BYU 5-0 (12)
  12. Miami 4-1 (11)
  13. Michigan 1-0 (18)
  14. Oregon 0-0 (13)
  15. North Carolina 4-1 (14)
  16. Kansas State 4-1 (20)
  17. Indiana 1-0 (NR)
  18. Penn State 0-1 (8)
  19. Marshall 5-0 (22)
  20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 (25)
  21. USC 0-0 (24)
  22. SMU 5-0 (16)
  23. Iowa State 3-2 (17)
  24. OU 3-2 (NR)
  25. Boise State 1-0 (NR)

As I mentioned above, it was the first game for the Cowboys in nearly three weeks, but it was the first full game for quarterback Spencer Sanders in 51 weeks. Sanders injured his thumb against Kansas last season and missed the remainder of the season, then injured his ankle against Tulsa in week one and missed the next two games.

You could tell there was a little bit of rust, but he continued to knock it off as the game wore on and continued to get back up to speed.

As for the Cowboy defense, they stepped up big against the Cyclones and proved they belong in the conversation as one of the top defensive units in the country.

I understand things don't work this way, but if you take away the 70-yard touchdown run from ISU running back Breece Hall, then the Cyclones only rush for 157 yards. They also held Brock Purdy to just 162 yards through the air and came up with big stop after big stop late in the game.

The Cowboys have another big test in the Murderers' Row portion of the schedule as Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns come to next for a Halloween showdown. Texas isn't the best team in the conference, but the national pundits still view the Longhorns as a top-tier team. So a win would be a huge tick on the Pokes' resume.

Comments

