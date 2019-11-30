Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Official Bedlam Game Thread

(This article will be updated as the day progresses)

STILLWATER -- It's finally here, the game that everyone has been waiting for all season long: Bedlam. The Sooners are coming to town for a top-25 Bedlam showdown that promises to be a good one.

Oklahoma State enters this game 8-3 on the season and riding a four game win streak that started with an update of then No. 23 Iowa State on the road in Ames. Since then, the Cowboys have had defensive performances in wins over TCU, Kansas and West Virginia, a trend that they're hoping they can carry into tonight's game.

Redshirt senior quarterback Dru Brown is getting his second-straight start of the season replacing the injured Spencer Sanders. Brown had a solid performance last week against West Virginia going 22-of-29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

As for the Heisman candidate running back Chuba Hubbard, he helped carry the Pokes to victory with 26 carries for 106 yards, and hauled in seven receptions for 88 yards.

The Cowboys will also be leaning on multiple defensive leaders including Amen Ogbongbemiga, Malcolm Rodriguez, A.J. Green, Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel. In the game against WVU, they combined for 31 tackles.

The goal for the defense is to stop OU quarterback Jalen Hurts. He's thrown for 3,184 yards and 30 touchdowns, but he's also the Sooners' leading rusher. He's carried the ball 180 times for 1,156 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This is our official game thread for Bedlam, so I'll be updating this article as the day progresses, as well as once the game gets underway. But we'd love to have conversations with everyone, so join in the discussion in the comment section below!