Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Official Game Thread

STILLWATER -- It's game day once again, this time Oklahoma State's on the road taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and is being televised on ESPN2.

The news broke earlier this week that starting quarterback Spencer Sanders would be out for at least the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his thumb earlier in the week.

That means backup quarterback Dru Brown is finally going to get his chance at starting since he arrived in Stillwater in the summer of 2018.

The captains for today's game for Oklahoma State are Kolby Harvell-Peel, Dillon Stoner, Cameron Murray and Devin Harper.

Oklahoma State has won the toss and has deferred to the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown finds Jelani Woods for the wide open touchdown from one yard out (7:41) Oklahoma State 7-0.

SACK! Cameron Murray with the seven yard sack!

Great defensive stand their for Oklahoma State as they force a West Virginia field goal, which was missed. Pokes take back over on their own 30 yard line.

Field goal. Oklahoma State's defense holds WVU on the goal line and forces a field goal (10:33) Oklahoma State 7-3.

Touchdown. Doege finds Campbell from 34 yards out (5:23) Oklahoma State 7-10.

HALFTIME

Oklahoma State trails WVU 10-7.

Dru Brown: 11-of-13 for 94 yards and a touchdown; 4 carries for -14 yards

Chuba Hubbard: 11 carries for 39 yards; 3 receptions for 46 yards

Dillon Stoner 4 receptions for 24 yards

THIRD QUARTER

FIELD GOAL! Matt Ammendola with the 44 yard field goal! (10:52) Oklahoma State 10-10.

Great time for Oklahoma State to force a three and out there. Dru Brown with the ball back to try and make something happen.

Field goal. Staley with the 29 yard field goal (:54) Oklahoma State 10-13

FOURTH QUARTER

Oklahoma State trails WVU 13-10

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown finds Dillon Stoner from two yards out! (11:23) Oklahoma State back on top 17-13!

FIELD GOAL! Matt Ammendola hits from 22 yards out! (6:18) Oklahoma State 20-13.

Oklahoma State comes up with a HUGE fourth down stop and is going to escape Morgantown with the win! 20-13!

FINAL

Oklahoma State 20-13

Dru Brown: 22-of-29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns; 7 carries for -15 yards

Chuba Hubbard: 26 carries for 106 yards; 7 receptions and 88 yards

Dillon Stoner: 8 receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown