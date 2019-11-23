Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's game day once again, this time Oklahoma State's on the road taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and is being televised on ESPN2.

The news broke earlier this week that starting quarterback Spencer Sanders would be out for at least the rest of the regular season after having surgery on his thumb earlier in the week.

That means backup quarterback Dru Brown is finally going to get his chance at starting since he arrived in Stillwater in the summer of 2018.

The captains for today's game for Oklahoma State are Kolby Harvell-Peel, Dillon Stoner, Cameron Murray and Devin Harper.

Oklahoma State has won the toss and has deferred to the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown finds Jelani Woods for the wide open touchdown from one yard out (7:41) Oklahoma State 7-0.

SACK! Cameron Murray with the seven yard sack!

Great defensive stand their for Oklahoma State as they force a West Virginia field goal, which was missed. Pokes take back over on their own 30 yard line.

Field goal. Oklahoma State's defense holds WVU on the goal line and forces a field goal (10:33) Oklahoma State 7-3.

Touchdown. Doege finds Campbell from 34 yards out (5:23) Oklahoma State 7-10.

HALFTIME

Oklahoma State trails WVU 10-7.

Dru Brown: 11-of-13 for 94 yards and a touchdown; 4 carries for -14 yards

Chuba Hubbard: 11 carries for 39 yards; 3 receptions for 46 yards

Dillon Stoner 4 receptions for 24 yards

Screenshot_2019-11-23 OSU 7, WVU 10 - (QTR 2)

THIRD QUARTER

FIELD GOAL! Matt Ammendola with the 44 yard field goal! (10:52) Oklahoma State 10-10.

Great time for Oklahoma State to force a three and out there. Dru Brown with the ball back to try and make something happen.

Field goal. Staley with the 29 yard field goal (:54) Oklahoma State 10-13

FOURTH QUARTER

Oklahoma State trails WVU 13-10

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown finds Dillon Stoner from two yards out! (11:23) Oklahoma State back on top 17-13!

FIELD GOAL! Matt Ammendola hits from 22 yards out! (6:18) Oklahoma State 20-13.

Oklahoma State comes up with a HUGE fourth down stop and is going to escape Morgantown with the win! 20-13!

FINAL

Oklahoma State 20-13

Dru Brown: 22-of-29 for 196 yards and two touchdowns; 7 carries for -15 yards

Chuba Hubbard: 26 carries for 106 yards; 7 receptions and 88 yards

Dillon Stoner: 8 receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown

Comments
No. 1-32
That's a HUGE stop there by Kolby Harvell-Peel forcing a fourth down.

NVM

Big fourth down here for OSU

WVU seems open across the middle all day long.

Big field goal there by Ammendola to put the Pokes up seven with just over six minutes left in the game. The defense needs to step up here and come up with a stop.

Great four and a half minute drive there by the Pokes that was capped by a two yard TD pass from Brown to Stoner.

Pokes slowly moving down the field. Not too shabby right now.

Bend but don't break OSU defense comes up again to force a field goal.

Good lord, this Cowboy offense just can't get anything going.

That was a great hit there by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez that led to a WVU punt. Pokes back with the ball.

Solid field goal there by Ammendola though.

Brown takes way too long to try and make a play.

A couple of bail out penalties there for Oklahoma State to start the second half. They really need to capitalize on this and get into the end zone.

OSU with 26 seconds and the ball. Can they make anything happen?

Another stalled drive by Oklahoma State. A penalty, a sack and play calling really hurt the Pokes

Hubbard's picked up some good yardage on this drive. Now, just need another first down to keep it alive.

After a solid start, Oklahoma State is starting to fade..not great.

Cowboy offense stalls out....another Tom Hutton shank. This could be a long day if the Pokes can't get their offense going again.

Follow that up with another big third down stop for the Pokes. Cowboy defense playing well with its backs against the wall.

Two HUGE goal line stops there for OSU's D and then a false start on WVU.

Bend but don't break didn't work at all on this drive.

Hutton out to punt...not really sure what's going on with him this season. Only a 27 yard punt to the WVU 34 yard line. Has to be mental because he can absolutely boot the ball.

Wondering what this review is...

Apparently all OSU had to do was get WVU within the OSU 40. Defense steps up and forces a WVU field goal, which was missed.

Cameron Murray with the seven yard sack! Quite nice. Then a WVU false start. Quite nice.

Good lord...Cowboy defense really struggling on this drive.

WVU's offense is starting to roll early, need the OSU defense to step it up. Almost moving effortlessly on this drive.

Great decision there by Brown there on the keeper, nearly got into the end zone there.

Great little screen pass there by Brown to Hubbard. Hubbard of course takes advantage of poor tackling and picks up 47 yards.

The Dru Brown era is underway.

West Virginia starts with the ball, and the Cowboy defense comes up with a nice third down stop to force a punt.

Let's see how Oklahoma State plays without Spencer Sanders today.

