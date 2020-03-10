Philip Redwine-Bryant My Winner Of OSU's Pro Day

Today was Oklahoma State’s Pro Day, giving ten former Cowboys the opportunity to showcase their skills one more time in front of all 32 NFL teams. Several players had impressive days and dispelled some concerns scouts may have had.

AJ Green seemed to correct his 40 yard dash time, running near a 4.4-4.5 after running a 4.62 at the NFL combine. Dru Brown showed his impressive athleticism with a 36 inch vertical jump and quick agility times. Marcus Keyes and Johnny Wilson both went through lineman drills and showed off their strength and technique.

Even with these guys potentially bumping their draft stock up, I don’t know if anyone rose up the boards more than Philip Redwine-Bryant.

In a combine or workout setting, I didn’t think it was possible to be all over the field making plays in every way possible, but Redwine-Bryant found a way. His traditional position here at OSU was at linebacker and special teams standout.

Today however, Redwine-Bryant worked out at linebacker, special teams, tight-end, fullback, long snapper, and even lined up at outside receiver.

When I say that scouts heads were turned, that would be an understatement. It seemed as some of the scouts were baffled and confused how Redwine-Bryant was not only participating in the drills, but was excelling at every single one.

I was able to watch Philip’s entire Pro Day and I can not recall one bad rep or messed up drill. He was full speed the entire time giving full effort and that was something that you could tell stuck with scouts.

We were able to speak with Philip after his drills and we asked him if an NFL team wanted to sign him to become a locker room leader and a special teams guru, would that be his ideal fit.

He gave us a very funny but sincere answer, “I would sit there and say look coach, I’ll clean toilets too, I’ll do the whole thing if it means I get a chance with a team. I’ll do anything for any team… anything.”

During his workout, we clocked him at an unofficial 4.65 40 yard dash which would have been near the top 10 at the 2020 NFL combine among linebackers, the 2nd fastest among tight ends, and the fastest among special teamers.

His 19 reps on bench press would have him tied for 6th place among all linebackers and 4th among tight ends in the combine and his 34.5 inch vertical jump would place him at 8th among linebackers and 5th among tight-ends.

Basically what all this means is that Philip Redwine-Bryant would have been one of the best athletes at the NFL combine, showing truly how talented he is.

Redwine-Bryant's family and girlfriend were on the sideline watching him the entire time, seeing the moments that Philip could potentially be changing his future.

Something that is absolutely mind blowing to me is that not only is Redwine-Bryant a dual position athlete, but he is a dual sport athlete. Philip told me he will be throwing discus for the track and field team soon with the hopes of winning a big 12 championship.

He will also be attending the NCAA Student Athlete Leadership Forum in Los Angeles April 16-19 after being one of two athletes selected by the Big 12 to fill the honor. In addition to being selected for this event, he was OSU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President, OSU's "Big 12 Champions for Life" team representative and was voted a team captain by his teammates in both 2018 and 2019.

When looking at his full body of work as a collegiate athlete, he may be one of the most accomplished and respected athletes in the country. After being a walk on to the team, solidifying a leadership role, earning a special teams starting spot and being an academic standout, Philip Redwine-Bryant is the definition of an OSU Cowboy and a leader of the “Loyal and True”.