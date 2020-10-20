Pokes in the NFL: Week 6

STILLWATER -- It's crazy to think about, but we're already through six weeks of NFL action and there were some exciting (or boring depending on how you look at it) games this past weekend involving some former Oklahoma State players.

We're going to start this article off on the defensive side of the ball and down in Miami. Even though they were playing the 0-5, and now 0-6 New York Jets, the Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah shined in the 24-0 win.

Ogbah was fourth on the team in total tackles with five, three of which were solo stops, and was first on the team in both sacks and quarterback hits. He finished the game with two sacks and four QB hits. He also recorded 10 quarterback pressures, which is tied for most for any NFL player this season.

Ogbah's up to 10 total tackles on the season, but it up to five sacks which is tied for fourth in the NFL.

The Dolphins are off this weekend, but return to action on Nov. 1 as they play host to the Los Angeles Rams.

We're going to move north on the Eastern Seaboard up to Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers absolutely dismantled Baker Mayfield and the Browns 38-7 and James Washington recorded his second receiving touchdown of the season.

Tell me that wide-open touchdown doesn't remind you of his days at Oklahoma State. Such a beautiful sight to see. Washington finished the day with four receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown on seven targets.

As for former Cowboy quarterback Mason Rudolph, he got into the game late and finished going 1-for-1 for six yards.

The Steelers will travel to Nashville this weekend for a showdown with the Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on CBS (check your local listings).

The Chiefs got past Buffalo in the Monday afternoon game 26-17. Tyreek Hill finished the day with three catches for 20 yards on three targets.

The Chiefs will travel to Denver this weekend for a showdown with the Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS (check your local listings).

In the 38-10 Arizona beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys last night, corner Kevin Peterson recorded one tackle, and in the 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, kicker Vikings kicker Dan Bailey went 1-for-1 on extra points.