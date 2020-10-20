SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Pokes in the NFL: Week 6

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's crazy to think about, but we're already through six weeks of NFL action and there were some exciting (or boring depending on how you look at it) games this past weekend involving some former Oklahoma State players.

We're going to start this article off on the defensive side of the ball and down in Miami. Even though they were playing the 0-5, and now 0-6 New York Jets, the Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah shined in the 24-0 win.

Ogbah was fourth on the team in total tackles with five, three of which were solo stops, and was first on the team in both sacks and quarterback hits. He finished the game with two sacks and four QB hits. He also recorded 10 quarterback pressures, which is tied for most for any NFL player this season.

Ogbah's up to 10 total tackles on the season, but it up to five sacks which is tied for fourth in the NFL.

The Dolphins are off this weekend, but return to action on Nov. 1 as they play host to the Los Angeles Rams.

We're going to move north on the Eastern Seaboard up to Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers absolutely dismantled Baker Mayfield and the Browns 38-7 and James Washington recorded his second receiving touchdown of the season.

Tell me that wide-open touchdown doesn't remind you of his days at Oklahoma State. Such a beautiful sight to see. Washington finished the day with four receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown on seven targets.

As for former Cowboy quarterback Mason Rudolph, he got into the game late and finished going 1-for-1 for six yards.

The Steelers will travel to Nashville this weekend for a showdown with the Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on CBS (check your local listings).

The Chiefs got past Buffalo in the Monday afternoon game 26-17. Tyreek Hill finished the day with three catches for 20 yards on three targets.

The Chiefs will travel to Denver this weekend for a showdown with the Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS (check your local listings).

In the 38-10 Arizona beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys last night, corner Kevin Peterson recorded one tackle, and in the 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, kicker Vikings kicker Dan Bailey went 1-for-1 on extra points.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa State's Unique Tight End Attack vs. Oklahoma State Aggressive Defense

Oklahoma State and Iowa State meet as one of the early battles of best in the Big 12 football

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Mike Boynton Named in The Athletic's Top-40 Under 40 List

Oklahoma State basketball head coach Mike Boynton has been named to The Athletic's Top-40 Under 40 list, a list comprised of the best and brightest in college basketball.

Zach Lancaster

Game Details for Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown with Texas

Game details for Oklahoma State's Halloween showdown with Texas have been announced by the Big 12.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

One Of Top JUCO Offensive Linemen Caleb Etienne Includes Cowboys In Final Three

Butler C.C. offensive lineman includes Oklahoma State in his final three along with Houston and Texas Tech

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Having Two Talented Quarterbacks Forces Iowa State to Plan for Both

With an extra, unplanned open week, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has had ample time to get back to full health. However, the play of Illingworth this season has forced opposing teams to have to prepare for two different quarterbacks.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State Updates COVID-19 Numbers; Zero Active Cases in Athletic Department

Oklahoma State athletics updated the weekly COVID-19 numbers on Monday and there are zero active cases within the athletic department as of Oct. 18.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

2021 Texas Linebacker Features Oklahoma State In Newly Released Top Three

2021 Pleasant Grove linebacker Nickolas Martin names Oklahoma State in top three

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State pledge Smith and Midwest City Bombers are having a Strong Season

Midwest City Bomber and Oklahoma State commitment Makale Smith is having a strong season.

Robert Allen

Cyclones Defense is also an Attention Getter for Cowboys

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy discusses the Iowa State defense and how successful it has been.

Robert Allen

Watching College ESPN GameDay Shows Big 12 Missed Out with Nothing for the "Bear"

The Big 12 left Oklahoma State and others hanging and their conference off the grid on Oct. 17

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy