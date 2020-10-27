Pokes in the NFL: Week 7

STILLWATER -- It seems like just yesterday they were debating on whether or not to have an NFL season and now we're done with week seven.

It was a solid week of action across the league, but not necessarily for former Oklahoma State players.

One of the best performances among the Cowboys group was Seattle Seahawks corner Tre Flowers. The Seahawks fell to the Arizona Cardinals 37-34 in overtime, a game where we saw Seattle running back Chris Carson leave in the first half with an ankle sprain. He'd finish the game with five carries for 34 yards and one reception for seven yards. Carson is listed as week-to-week.

"There's something there that we could see," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said of Carson's MRI. "It's just week-to-week, so we'll see what happens. We don't know. He was real determined to say, 'I can go with it,' but we won't know until the end of the week, for sure."

As for Flowers, he was sixth on the team in total tackles with five, four of which were solo stops.

The 5-1 Seahawks play host to the 49ers this coming Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT

The Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the Denver Broncos on Sunday 43-16 to move to 6-1 on the season. Receiver Tyreek Hill finished the game with six receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs play host to the dismal 0-7 Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on CBS

Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor recorded one tackle in the Browns' 37-34 win over Cincinnati. The Browns will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend with a noon kick on FOX

As for the Steelers, receiver James Washington failed to record any stats in the 27-24 win over Tennessee. The 6-0 Steelers will travel to Baltimore for a noon kick on CBS against the 5-1 Ravens

Miami was off this past week, but you can catch defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and the Dolphins play host to the 5-2 Rams on Sunday with a noon kick on FOX.

The 1-5 Vikings and Dan Bailey travel to Green Bay to face the Packers with a noon kick on FOX.