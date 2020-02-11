Episode 4 Of The Pokes Report Podcast Is Available

Episode 4 of the Pokes Report Podcast is now up and available to listen to!

https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-635aw-d32bb3

In this episode we cover the latest news that has been surrounding Oklahoma State basketball including their first win in Big 12 play, a 72-57 win over TCU at Gallagher Iba Arena.

We also cover the tremendous recruiting of the Oklahoma State football staff, being high on the list of blue chip recruits such as Rockdale running back CamRon Valdez and North Shore OL Jaeden Roberts.

We also discuss the newest additions to the football program, added in the February signing period including DeSoto HS Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, Iowa Central C.C. line-backer Lamont Bishop, and CIty of San Francisco College quarterback Ethan Bullock.

For use our future episodes, please leave us some comments and feedback, and be honest! If you have any questions for us regarding any sports or recruiting, let us hear it and we will answer them!