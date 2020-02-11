Pokes Report
Episode 4 Of The Pokes Report Podcast Is Available

Marshall Levenson

Episode 4 of the Pokes Report Podcast is now up and available to listen to!

https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-635aw-d32bb3

In this episode we cover the latest news that has been surrounding Oklahoma State basketball including their first win in Big 12 play, a 72-57 win over TCU at Gallagher Iba Arena.

We also cover the tremendous recruiting of the Oklahoma State football staff, being high on the list of blue chip recruits such as Rockdale running back CamRon Valdez and North Shore OL Jaeden Roberts.

We also discuss the newest additions to the football program, added in the February signing period including DeSoto HS Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, Iowa Central C.C. line-backer Lamont Bishop, and CIty of San Francisco College quarterback Ethan Bullock.

For use our future episodes, please leave us some comments and feedback, and be honest! If you have any questions for us regarding any sports or recruiting, let us hear it and we will answer them!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Lands Cornerback Help In SEC Transfer

Per Christian Holmes twitter, the Missouri DB transfer has committed to Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

TuskaPoke

Cowboys Come Up Short Late Against No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma State fought hard against the No. 1 team in the country, Baylor, but just couldn't close the gap late as Baylor won 78-70.

Zach Lancaster

TeaTownCowboy

Oklahoma State to Honor 1995 Final Four Team

The Oklahoma State basketball program will be honoring the members and coaching staff of the 1995 Final Four Team during Saturday's game against Texas Tech

Zach Lancaster

High Def Poke

Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Christian Holmes

After a week or so of speculation, Oklahoma State has received official confirmation that Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes has committed.

Zach Lancaster

OSU Football: Cowboys=Tampa Bay Rays?

The Pokes regularly outperform recruiting rankings

John Helsley

Grumble

Tom Herman Poaching, Corner Solidifying, and Spring Football Calendar

Oklahoma State football has spring practice coming up, a new corner that will really help, and a coach staying that Texas wanted.

Robert Allen

Boynton May Get More with Kindness than Meanness

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton gets ejected in the OSU loss to top-ranked Baylor

Robert Allen

A Thorough Examination of Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Under Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State football recruiting and how it has fared during the tenure of head coach Mike Gundy.

Robert Allen

High Def Poke

Cowboy Wrestling Sweeps Air Force and Wyoming

Oklahoma State wrestling beat Air Force and Wyoming

Pokes Report Staff

Eberle's Career High 11 K's Fuels Cowgirls

Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle has a career high 11 strikes out in win over Florida A&M.

Pokes Report Staff