Episode 5 Of The Pokes Report Podcast Is Up

Marshall Levenson

We are back at it with the newest episode of the Pokes Report Podcast with Zachary Lancaster and Marshall Levenson.

In this episode we cover lots Oklahoma State basketball, basketball recruiting, football recruiting, and some wrestling.

We have been getting great reviews and numbers so far on the podcast, so thank you to all that have listened and those who will listen! If anyone has any requests or recommendations, please let us know! The iTunes version and link will be available shortly to make it easier for people to listen to! We are just waiting for iTunes to verify our link for the podcast! 

ESPN's Fake News, Garrett's Claim Unfair to Mason Rudolph

Myls Garrett has accused Mason Rudolph but the NFL found no evidence and nobody involved is backing Garrett's claim.

Robert Allen

by

OKIESOONER

UPDATED: Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

Oklahoma State is one step closer to the end of the recruiting process of 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Zach Lancaster

by

CalPoke

Football Off-season Ramps Up with Competition Day

Oklahoma State football players will be competing as teams against each other in off-season with Competition Day.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Baseball Drops Series At Grand Canyon

Oklahoma State loses the rubber match against Grand Canyon 9-3 to drop the opening series of the 2020 season

Pokes Report Staff

by

scottsdalepoke

A Kim Mulkey to Love

Fellow Hall of Fame nominee stumps for Eddie Sutton

John Helsley

Cowboy Basketball's Starting to Hit at the Right Time

Oklahoma State is playing its best basketball of the season in mid-February as they've won two-straight and three out of four games.

Zach Lancaster

Kalib Boone Picks Up First Big 12 Weekly Honors

After a career-high 16 points in the upset of No. 24 Texas Tech, freshman Kalib Boone picked up his first-career Big 12 weekly honors

Zach Lancaster

Rattay Talks Move to Oklahoma State with In-House Interview

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay speaks to Oklahoma State in-house media.

Robert Allen

by

Oam

Cowgirls Tennis Knocks Off #11 Pepperdine with Clutch Finish

Oklahoma State Cowgirls tennis knocks off 11th-ranked Pepperdine

Robert Allen

Cowboys Dominate 180th Edition of Bedlam Wrestling, Winning 27-8

Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni was clutch in scoring a fall to help fuel the Cowboys to their 143rd Bedlam wrestling win.

Robert Allen