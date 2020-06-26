Now the All-Big 12 Ballot, Not an Easy One to Pick Out in 2020

STILLWATER -- Joni Lehmann of the Big 12 sends out the ballot and she knows that mine will always be one of the first ones returned. I can't wait to vote and this season, if COVID-19 lets us have a season and if the student-athletes show the discipline needed to start and finish the football campaign, the players for the All-Big 12 team are very debatable.

Start with quarterback; I'm sure there will be a voter or two that will vote for the totally inexperienced but already Heisman hyped Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma. The real debate is between Sam Ehlinger of Texas and Brock Purdy of Iowa State. But returning starters like Baylor's Charlie Brewer, Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders, K-State's Skyler Thompson and the return of Texas Tech's talented Alan Bowman make this a quarterback league again.

That said, my pick for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is Oklahoma State's returning All-American running back Chuba Hubbard. Yes, Hubbard has made news for more than carrying the football as he has become a lightning rod figure for players having an increased voice in college football, but when it is time to run the ball, I believe Hubbard will be even better than a year ago when he finished with 2,094-yards and 21 touchdowns. He combines speed, strength, and vision to the point that his yards after contact would have put him 16th in the nation in rushing last season.

USA Today Sports Images - Troy Wayrynen

His speed is undeniable and he led the nation in runs over 30-yards and every other long distance and it wasn't even close.

My Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12 is Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims out of Frisco (Lone Star), Texas. Mims was considered by most to be the best receiver prospect in the Lone Star State and yes, that pun is intended. I watched him on video while watching Oklahoma State running back commitment Jaden Nixon and Mims is the real deal and with Oklahoma losing some receivers to injury and the transfer portal, Mims will get some opportunities.

Texas Football Magazine/texasfootball.com

Here is my All-Big 12 Offense:

QB, Brock Purdy, 6-1, 210, Jr., Iowa State

RB, Chuba Hubbard, 6-0, 201, Jr., Oklahoma State

RB, Kennedy Brooks, 5-11, 214, Jr., Oklahoma

FB, Jeremiah Hall, 6-2, 243, Jr., Oklahoma

TE, Charlie Kolar, 6-6, 252, Jr., Iowa State

WR, Tylan Wallace, 6-0, 185, Sr., Oklahoma State

WR, Andrew Parchment, 6-2, 200, Sr., Kansas

OT, Teven Jenkins, 6-6, 321, Sr., Oklahoma State

OG, Jack Anderson , 6-5, 320, Jr., Texas Tech

OC, Creed Humphrey. 6-5, 326, Jr., Oklahoma

OG, Dylan Galloway, 6-5, 326, Sr., Oklahoma State

OT, Samuel Cosmi, 6-7, 310, Jr., Texas

KR/PR, Joshua Youngblood, 5-10, 180, So., Kansas State

PK, Gabe Brkic, 6-2, 197, So., Oklahoma

My Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year is Iowa State's returning defensive end JaQuan Bailey. Bailey is a beast on pass rush and is also really stout against the run. He is tied for the Iowa State career leader in quarterback sacks at 18.5 sacks, so his first sack this season will set the career mark for the Cyclones. He is big enough, but best of all he is athletic enough to be a real thorn for any offense, no matter how they want to attack that imaginative Iowa State defense.

Reese Strickland - USA Today Sports Images

On the defensive side there are lots of debatable spots. Defensive end is a loaded position, so is linebacker where Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU, Texas, Baylor, and Texas Tech all have linebackers that are first-team All-Big 12 caliber.

USA Today Sports Images - Jeffrey Becker

In the back end of the defense there are more than enough safeties to fill out three secondaries and all are potential first-team type players.

Here's my All-Big 12 Defense: