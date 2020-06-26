Now the All-Big 12 Ballot, Not an Easy One to Pick Out in 2020
Robert Allen
STILLWATER -- Joni Lehmann of the Big 12 sends out the ballot and she knows that mine will always be one of the first ones returned. I can't wait to vote and this season, if COVID-19 lets us have a season and if the student-athletes show the discipline needed to start and finish the football campaign, the players for the All-Big 12 team are very debatable.
Start with quarterback; I'm sure there will be a voter or two that will vote for the totally inexperienced but already Heisman hyped Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma. The real debate is between Sam Ehlinger of Texas and Brock Purdy of Iowa State. But returning starters like Baylor's Charlie Brewer, Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders, K-State's Skyler Thompson and the return of Texas Tech's talented Alan Bowman make this a quarterback league again.
That said, my pick for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is Oklahoma State's returning All-American running back Chuba Hubbard. Yes, Hubbard has made news for more than carrying the football as he has become a lightning rod figure for players having an increased voice in college football, but when it is time to run the ball, I believe Hubbard will be even better than a year ago when he finished with 2,094-yards and 21 touchdowns. He combines speed, strength, and vision to the point that his yards after contact would have put him 16th in the nation in rushing last season.
His speed is undeniable and he led the nation in runs over 30-yards and every other long distance and it wasn't even close.
My Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12 is Oklahoma freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims out of Frisco (Lone Star), Texas. Mims was considered by most to be the best receiver prospect in the Lone Star State and yes, that pun is intended. I watched him on video while watching Oklahoma State running back commitment Jaden Nixon and Mims is the real deal and with Oklahoma losing some receivers to injury and the transfer portal, Mims will get some opportunities.
Here is my All-Big 12 Offense:
- QB, Brock Purdy, 6-1, 210, Jr., Iowa State
- RB, Chuba Hubbard, 6-0, 201, Jr., Oklahoma State
- RB, Kennedy Brooks, 5-11, 214, Jr., Oklahoma
- FB, Jeremiah Hall, 6-2, 243, Jr., Oklahoma
- TE, Charlie Kolar, 6-6, 252, Jr., Iowa State
- WR, Tylan Wallace, 6-0, 185, Sr., Oklahoma State
- WR, Andrew Parchment, 6-2, 200, Sr., Kansas
- OT, Teven Jenkins, 6-6, 321, Sr., Oklahoma State
- OG, Jack Anderson , 6-5, 320, Jr., Texas Tech
- OC, Creed Humphrey. 6-5, 326, Jr., Oklahoma
- OG, Dylan Galloway, 6-5, 326, Sr., Oklahoma State
- OT, Samuel Cosmi, 6-7, 310, Jr., Texas
- KR/PR, Joshua Youngblood, 5-10, 180, So., Kansas State
- PK, Gabe Brkic, 6-2, 197, So., Oklahoma
My Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year is Iowa State's returning defensive end JaQuan Bailey. Bailey is a beast on pass rush and is also really stout against the run. He is tied for the Iowa State career leader in quarterback sacks at 18.5 sacks, so his first sack this season will set the career mark for the Cyclones. He is big enough, but best of all he is athletic enough to be a real thorn for any offense, no matter how they want to attack that imaginative Iowa State defense.
On the defensive side there are lots of debatable spots. Defensive end is a loaded position, so is linebacker where Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU, Texas, Baylor, and Texas Tech all have linebackers that are first-team All-Big 12 caliber.
In the back end of the defense there are more than enough safeties to fill out three secondaries and all are potential first-team type players.
Here's my All-Big 12 Defense:
- DE, Wyatt Hubert, 6-3, 258, Jr., Kansas State
- DE, JaQuan Bailey, 6-2, 255, Sr., Iowa State
- DT, Darius Stills, 6-1, 282, Sr., West Virginia
- DT, Israel Antwine, 6-4, 294, Jr., Oklahoma State
- DE, Trace Ford, 6-4, 248, So., Oklahoma State
- LB, Garret Wallow, 6-2, 230, Sr., TCU
- LB, Malcolm Rodriguez, 5-11, 210, Sr., Oklahoma State
- LB, Riko Jeffers, 6-2, 240, Sr., Texas Tech
- CB, Ar'Darius Washington, 5-8, 179, So., TCU
- CB, Rodarius Williams, 6-0, 192, Sr., Oklahoma State
- Saf, Kolby Harvell-Peel, 6-0, 210, Jr., Oklahoma State
- Saf, Trevon Moehrig, 6-2, 208, Jr., TCU
- Saf, Greg Eisworth, 6-0, 205, Sr., Iowa State
- Punter, Kyle Thompson, 6-4, 222, Sr., Kansas