Pro Football Focus Projects Ollie Gordon II to Win Doak Walker Award in 2024
After a slow start in Oklahoma State's first few contests last year, Ollie Gordon II had a breakout year in the backfield for the Cowboys.
With the start of the 2024 season just around the corner for OSU, Pro Football Foucs revealed their predictions for this year's Doak Walker Award winner. Of the two analysts making projections, one picked Gordon to take home the trophy for the second year in a row.
The prediction comes after the Pokes' star ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns with averaging over six yards per carry. Gordon also added 330 receiving yards and another score through the air in 2023 to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors as a true sophomore.
Heading into 2024, Gordon's entire offensive line from last season is back in Stillwater to lead the way as the talented tailback looks to win the Doak Walker Award for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Mike Gundy and company bring back a veteran quarterback and the team's two leading receivers from its 2023 campaign, preventing opposing defenses from stacking the box to stop Gordon.
Only Jonathan Taylor, Darren McFadden and Ricky Williams have ever taken home the trophy in back-to-back years with Taylor being the most recent to do so in 2018 and 2019.
Aside from Gordon, Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty was PFF's other prediction to win the Doak Walker Award in 2024. As a sophomore in 2023, the Broncos tailback racked up 1,347 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging over six yards per carry.
Jeanty also caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five scores last year, making the junior running back a fierce competitor for the award.
