Raiders Re-Sign Justin Phillips

STILLWATER -- Former Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips is back on an NFL roster. The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday they had re-signed the free agent Phillips to a one-year contract.

Phillips was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, but was waived following an impressive preseason. He was immediately picked up by the Raiders and placed on the practice squad.

It didn't take long before the Raiders promoted Phillips to the 53-man roster due to the 12-game suspension of linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Once promoted, Phillips had a solid rookie season before getting injured. He recorded four tackles on defense, two of which were solo stops, and three on special teams before being waived following his season-ending knee-injury.

During the four preseason games Phillips played with Dallas, he was a defensive dynamo. He recorded an impressive 28 total tackles with two passes defended and one interception.

During his career with Oklahoma State, Phillips was a defensive leader both on and off the field. He lead the team in tackles his senior season with 98 tackles, a total that ranked sixth in the Big 12. He also recorded 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. He also forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown against Kansas and recovered a fumble that set up a touchdown in the Cowboys' 38-33 Liberty Bowl win over Missouri.

Throughout his college career, Phillips recorded 221 tackles, 146 of which were solo stops, 23 for a loss including 6.5 sacks and three interceptions, two of which were pick sixes.