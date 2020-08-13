Reaction To ESPN+ Documentary 'Our Time: Oklahoma State' Episode #1

Marshall's reaction: Episode 1 of the ESPN+ documentary 'Our Time: Oklahoma State Football' showed us the days of late May and early June as the program began to bring in their coaches and players to go through COVID-19 testing.

There was nothing in the episode that was shocking to the common fan or viewer as it covered how three players tested positive in the first wave of players returning, including star linebacker, Amen Ogbongbemiga.

What we did get to see was behind the scenes footage of how this went down and even saw some footage of Amen in quarantine using film of him recording himself. And let me say, he looked like he was going through a rough time. He was sweating like a dog and did not exactly sound too enthused about his situation as he was filming.

We did get to see Chuba with some comedic lines as he asked if this documentary was no censorship just as the recent Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan documentary was.

We also get to see a build up to the Mike Gundy OAN shirt situation as both Chuba Hubbard and Ogbongbemiga speak with ESPN+ about society and what is going in the world, including the protest that Amen and Chuba attended prior to his positive test.

Episode Two shapes up to be a crucial one where we can see what really happens behind the scenes with the program and what went down in a short but very important time period. I am very excited for what is to come!

Zach's reaction: The first episode of ‘Our Time’, the ESPN+ documentary on Oklahoma State football was the perfect precursor to the rest of the series. For those that aren’t familiar with what’s going on, this is a behind-the-scenes look at Oklahoma State football for the 2020 season.

The reason I say the first episode is the perfect precursor to the rest of the show is because not only have they and are going to continue to follow around one of the more polarizing coaches in college football in Mike Gundy, but there’s no way anyone could’ve imagined the controversy that transpired back in June.

This also gives an inside look at how the coaching staff, athletic department and medical advisory group have been and will continue to handle the global coronavirus pandemic.

We got our first glimpse of testing right off the bat with coach Gundy, followed by the rest of the coaching staff and some players, including the nation’s top running back in Chuba Hubbard.

We also got an inside look at defensive captain and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga dealing with testing positive for COVID-19 and the symptoms that followed.

Prior to the unprecedented year we’ve had, the media has had somewhat of an inside look in dealing with the coaches and players. We have a pretty good idea of how these guys are off the field, so this is going to be the perfect opportunity for the fanbase to get an inside look at how these guys tick.

Think Hard Knocks, but probably without all the profanity.

Episode one also aptly set up what’s likely to be one of the biggest episodes of the series: the Gundy OAN shirt incident and the call for change within the program. We saw some of the Gundy/Hubbard footage back in June following the incident with Gundy calling himself a ‘dumbass.'

I’m not sure how many episodes ESPN’s filmed and produced already, but this is already shaping up to be a very interesting and exciting look inside the program. Oh, and we’re also going to be graced with our own Robert Allen throughout, so that’ll be nice.