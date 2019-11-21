Report: Spencer Sanders Out After Thumb Surgery

STILLWATER – Breaking news out of Stillwater as News 9 and ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek is reporting that Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has had surgery on his thumb and is out for at least the regular season.

Dvoracek also mentioned that it would be interesting to see if Sanders could return for Oklahoma State’s bowl game.

This has been confirmed by Scott Wright of The Oklahoman.

Sanders left the game against Kansas last weekend in the third quarter as a precaution to a thumb injury he received earlier in the game. Sanders finished the game on 12-of-18 passing for 168 yards and one touchdown, with 42 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Redshirt senior backup quarterback Dru Brown came in to replace Sanders and played rather well. He didn’t put up huge numbers, but he did finish with 3-of-5 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Now that Scott Wright of The Oklahoman has confirmed Sanders will miss at least the remainder of the regular season, it's a pretty big blow to the Oklahoma State offense.

Through the first 10 games of the season, Sanders has led Oklahoma State to a 7-3 record, and the Pokes are currently on a three-game winning streak. Sanders has completed 155-of-247 passes for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns on 137 carries.

Sanders started the season well, but started to struggle once the Pokes got to Big 12 play. After a few conference games, Sanders had started to get his feet underneath him and had seemed like he was really starting to get a feel for football at this level.

Even though he doesn’t have the stats this season, with the experience that he has accrued at the D1 level, Dru Brown should be a more-than-capable replacement until Sanders can return.

Through 10 games this season, Brown has completed 13-of-18 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. During his time at Hawaii, Brown played in 25 games. He completed 463-of-747 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

Throughout his career, Brown has also showed that he can run the ball as well.

Oklahoma State faces West Virginia this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in Morgantown, WV. The game will be televised on ESPN2.