SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Rodarius Williams Named PFF College Defensive Player of the Week

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – After a solid performance against West Virginia, Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams was named the Pro Football Focus College Defensive Player of the Week.

Williams was targeted four times during the game on Saturday and came up with four pass break ups on those four targets. He also recorded one tackle and his performance against the receivers he was going up against helped create nine quarterback hurries and five sacks.

PFF also has Williams as the third-highest ranked corner in the country through the first four weeks of the season. That’s an even more impressive stat considering Oklahoma State’s played in only two games this season.

"I think we're at a great point right now with so much behind us,” said Williams. “A lot of media doubting us and with all the predictions, everybody counted us out. People don't realize they really fuel the defense a lot. We come in, watch film day in and day out. Each guy, anytime they caught a ball, we were right there. It's because of film study. We take that serious."

In the 136 total snaps Williams has played, 126 of those have came while guarding an outside receiver and more than half of those snaps have came on pass plays.

"There is definitely a lot of pressure on our back because we come into games expecting this (small) amount of yards to be thrown on us," Williams expressed. "you're going to challenge us, we're going to accept that challenge each and every game."

Speaking with head coach Mike Gundy this morning during his weekly Zoom call, he gave credit to Williams and the entire defense.

"Well he's playing good. Everybody on defense is playing good,” said Gundy. “We've asked them to give great effort, we're going to play a lot of guys, bring their own party with enthusiasm because we're playing in limited capacity stadiums. At this point they're playing fast. They're coming together as a group and they're playing reckless. They can have success if they practice hard each week. It's the old coach's cliche, but it is what it is. If they bust their butt and practice hard, and come together as a group, run around, they can keep playing well. They start to listen to people tell them how good they are and not practice as well, they'll get 40 (points) hung on them. That's just the way it is."

As a group, the Cowboy defense was stellar on Saturday. They recorded 11 tackles for a loss of 45 yards, including five sacks. They also forced and recovered a fumble for a defensive touchdown, nine quarterback hurries and six pass break ups.

The Cowboys travel to Lawrence, KS this weekend to play Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State-West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Official game thread for Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Pass Rush, Pass Defense Keys to Keeping Mountaineers Stuck at 13 on the Scoreboard

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, coordinator Jim Knowles, and corner Rodarius Williams talk defense vs. West Virginia

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Social Media Reactions Following Win Versus West Virginia

Check out Oklahoma State fan social media reactions following Saturdays versus West Virginia

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

Mike Gundy Updates Injuries Ahead of Kansas

Mike Gundy gave an injury update for quarterback Spencer Sanders and offensive linemen Hunter Anthony and Cole Birmingham ahead of Oklahoma State's Big 12 road game against Kansas.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Falls in Weekly Polls Despite Win Against West Virginia

Oklahoma State falls in the updated Associated Press and Amway Coaches weekly polls for the second-straight week despite the 27-13 win over West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

by

BobbyD

Gundy on Offense vs. West Virginia: "We’ve got a lot of work in that area."

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talks about the offense's inconsistency in the win over West Virginia

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Ford Says He Wasn't Thinking on Big Play-Forced Fumble that was Returned for Touchdown

Oklahoma State hybrid defensive end Trace Ford forced the biggest play of the game with a slap of the football.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Cowboys Hang On for 27-13 Win Over West Virginia in Big 12 Opener

Oklahoma State holds on late to beat the Mountaineers 27-13 in the Big 12 opener for both teams in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cleveland Browns Elevate A.J. Green to Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated former Oklahoma State standout corner A.J. Green to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team

Zach Lancaster

Expect the Unexpected: LD Brown

Oklahoma State running back LD Brown taking charge early in senior season. On a day where the Cowboys Thurman Thomas, Brown showed some glimpses the former Cowboy legend.

John Helsley

by

Grumble