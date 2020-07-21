Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga: Both on the 2020 Butkus Watch List

(This story originated with Oklahoma State Athletic Media Relations and was written by Sean Maguire of the staff.)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez are two of 51 players on the 2020 Butkus Award watch list, announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 school and one of just six schools nationally to have multiple players included on the list for the award, given annually to college football’s best linebacker.

The linebackers both earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season and led the team in tackles as each player hit the 100-tackle mark.

Rodriguez, who led the team and ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 103 tackles last season, also contributed in several other areas with 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His highlight of the season came when he intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 34-27 win at No. 23 Iowa State.

Ogbongbemiga also had an outstanding season in 2019, as he was voted a team captain by his teammates and the recipient of OSU’s Leslie O’Neal Award as MVP of the defense. He ranked second on the team and sixth in the Big 12 with 100 tackles, led the team with 15.5 tackles for loss and led the team 5.0 sacks. Ogbongbemiga was also credited with five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and picked off his first career interception at a crucial juncture late in the Cowboys’ win at No. 23 Iowa State.

An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts, and prominent sports journalists, conduct the selection process

Semi-finalists are expected to be named November 2, finalists November 23 the winner will be announced in December.