Stevenson and/or Stopping Stevenson Could Be a Key to Bedlam Success

STILLWATER -- We've been consistent here at Pokes Report leading into Bedlam week and the Bedlam game this coming Saturday in Norman that the battle in the trenches with both teams offensive and defensive lines will be a major determining factor in the contest. The run game will be so important. Rushing yards are more controlling yards and last season after falling behind Oklahoma State never had a chance in the 34-16 Oklahoma win as the Sooners rushed for 283-yards and in the second half Rhamondre Stevenson had three runs for 50-yards that made you feel he could run the game out himself.

Oklahoma State with Chuba Hubbard only ran for 128-yards and Hubbard had 104-yards of that total. This year Hubbard has a partner in running the football as LD Brown has 372-yards on 60 carries (6.2-yards per carry) to go with Hubbard's 581-yards on 125 carries (4.6-yards per carry). Asked if his duo that also teams with quarterback Spencer Sanders on his successful scrambles to move the ball on the ground , Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did his normal when asked about injuries, he dodged the question.

"Well, we're hoping to get those guys out here in the later part of the week. I mean I think everybody knows now, it's pretty much gotten out there, there are no secrets, we limped our way through Kansas State," Gundy said shifting the focus. "I'll be real honest with you, I had real concerns about what direction we were gonna go in that game. Fortunately, we got really good play in special teams and defense. Offensively, we just haven't had very many guys that are practicing. I'm hoping that we'll have a majority of these guys back. When they have the type of injuries they have, it's hard to tell whether they'll be there today or whether they'll be there Friday."

I'm kind of predicting that they will be there. I also know that Oklahoma will have Stevenson and since he returned from suspension for the Texas Tech game he has 24 carries for 191-yards and five touchdowns. That's 8.0-yards per carry and a touchdown every 4.8 carries.

"We're better with him, his experience and playmaking ability in the backfield has been a nice compliment to T.J. Pledger and our other backs helps and makes us better with him," Oklahoma head coach and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley answered when asked if Stevenson makes the Oklahoma offense complete. "I don't know if you ever feel you are complete."

Gundy was asked about Stevenson and was pretty much on the mark nee the enthusiasm of Riley.

"Oh I don't know. As far as evaluating specifics talent wise — they're defiantly better with him in there, I'll tell you that," Gundy said. "We've faced different kinds of backs, but ultimately you're going to have a guy that's gonna show up in those areas and you have to be able to get those guys on the ground and limit big plays."

I'm predicting the best team runs the ball the best.