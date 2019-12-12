Oklahoma State Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboy Quarterback Commit to Miss the Under Armour All-American Game

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Shane Illingworth, Oklahoma State's four-star quarterback commit in the 2020 class, announced on Tuesday evening that he will not be participating in the upcoming Under Armour All-American game.

His reason is an injury that he sustained back in week five of his senior season. It's an injury that he played through the rest of the season with, but he's taking the time off for it to heal properly before he arrives in Stillwater.

"I am honored to be named a Under Armour All American," Illingworth said in a tweet Tuesday evening. "Thank you for everything, truly a first class organization. I suffered a injury week 5 and played through it and have been working tirelessly to be back to 100%. The rehab has taken longer than expected, thus I will not be ready for the game. I am grateful for the opportunity and sorry to those I have let down."

Oklahoma State four-star running back prospect Daniyel Ngata is also an Under Armour All-America selection and will be in Orlando, FL for the game on Jan. 2, 2020.

With the game being after the first signing period, it's unclear how much of a relationship that Illingworth could've built with Ngata.

Despite the injury, Illingworth had a spectacular senior season. He led Norco to an 8-3 overall record, 4-1 in league play, and while that's not the result they were looking for, Illingworth was great.

He finished the season with 3,081 passing yards on 150-of-230 passing with 40 touchdowns and just two (!) interceptions.

With his size, 6-6, 225-pounds, and experience and success at a high level of California football, Illingworth is going to be a great addition to the quarterback room once he's on campus.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated Names Hubbard All-American

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated. Read more.

Can the Texas Bowl Help Oklahoma State Get their Foothold Back in H-Town?

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State has not been getting as many recruits in football from Houston and maybe the Texas Bowl will help.

So, How Good Are These Aggies, Really?

John Helsley

Mike Gundy seems to be over-hyping Texas A&M

Cowboys Prepare for Huge Recruiting Weekend

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State football will have 15 or maybe more visitors this weekend.

Cowboys Prep for Texas Bowl starts with a Road Trip

Robert Allen

Preparation for the Texas Bowl and the trip has begun.

Oklahoma State's Bowl Gift From Texas Bowl

Zach Lancaster

What gifts will Oklahoma State, and other teams, be receiving at the bowl games? Read more.

List of Oklahoma State 2021-2022 Hoops Offers

Zach Lancaster

A look at Oklahoma State basketball offers in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Heisman Finalists Announced and Chuba is Snubbed

Robert Allen

Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing but can't get invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

WATCH: Cowboys Talk About Bedlam Showdown

Zach Lancaster

Will Oklahoma State wrestling beat Oklahoma this weekend and extend the overall win total? Read more.

It is Cowboys vs. Aggies in Houston

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl