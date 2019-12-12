Cowboy Quarterback Commit to Miss the Under Armour All-American Game

STILLWATER -- Shane Illingworth, Oklahoma State's four-star quarterback commit in the 2020 class, announced on Tuesday evening that he will not be participating in the upcoming Under Armour All-American game.

His reason is an injury that he sustained back in week five of his senior season. It's an injury that he played through the rest of the season with, but he's taking the time off for it to heal properly before he arrives in Stillwater.

"I am honored to be named a Under Armour All American," Illingworth said in a tweet Tuesday evening. "Thank you for everything, truly a first class organization. I suffered a injury week 5 and played through it and have been working tirelessly to be back to 100%. The rehab has taken longer than expected, thus I will not be ready for the game. I am grateful for the opportunity and sorry to those I have let down."

Oklahoma State four-star running back prospect Daniyel Ngata is also an Under Armour All-America selection and will be in Orlando, FL for the game on Jan. 2, 2020.

With the game being after the first signing period, it's unclear how much of a relationship that Illingworth could've built with Ngata.

Despite the injury, Illingworth had a spectacular senior season. He led Norco to an 8-3 overall record, 4-1 in league play, and while that's not the result they were looking for, Illingworth was great.

He finished the season with 3,081 passing yards on 150-of-230 passing with 40 touchdowns and just two (!) interceptions.

With his size, 6-6, 225-pounds, and experience and success at a high level of California football, Illingworth is going to be a great addition to the quarterback room once he's on campus.