Social Media Reactions Following Win Versus West Virginia

A fan bases social media is always going to be energetic and excited following a win, but yesterday, Oklahoma State fans were a bit more hyped up on Twitter, for several reasons.

One of these reasons was the Cowboy defense. The defense was lights out and held the Mountaineers to only 13 points. They accounted for five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries, six breakups, and one touchdown.

In fact, the touchdown, a scoop and score by Tyren Irby following a Trace Ford strip sack, was voted by fans as the top play of the day on Twitter.

There are many fans that believe our defense is championship worthy, and I happen to agree.

Another question I asked on Twitter for fans was who was their surprise player/performance of the game.

There was a large amount of LD Brown replies, as would be expected after a second impressive game this year. We all knew LD was fast and that he could run, but what he is doing right now, we have not seen before from him.

Even with some impressive performances on the field, it was what was on the players that drew the most social media attention. The 1987 Thurman Thomas inspired throwback uniforms.

I was about 10 feet away from the tunnel in Boone Pickens Stadium and let me tell you, I nearly cried when I saw those uniforms jogging out for warmups. The level of swagger, the level of pop, the level of history, and the level of beauty can not be matched.

Although, I am not credentialed for games this season due to COVID-19, this is not stopping me from putting out some unique and great content for our viewers.

Below, I have a gallery of 10 favorite photos from Saturdays game. Here, I have featured photos focusing on individual players, group settings, and some just focusing on the uniforms!

I hope you enjoy!