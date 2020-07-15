Cowboy Quarterback Spencer Sanders Named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

STILLWATER – The second Oklahoma State Cowboy in as many days has been named to a national award watch list. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was named as one of 30 FBS players on the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. The list was released by the Davey O’Brien Foundation on Tuesday.

Sanders is one of just eight sophomore quarterbacks in the country to earn his way onto the list, which also includes eight juniors and 14 seniors. He’s also one of five Big 12 quarterbacks included on the list, including Charlie Brewer of Baylor, Sam Ehlinger of Texas, Brock Purdy of Iowa State and Alan Bowman of Texas Tech.

Sanders, while he struggled at times getting adjusted to play at the Big 12 level, had a solid freshman season getting better with each passing game. He finished the season setting the Oklahoma State freshman passing record with 2,065 yards despite missing the final three games of the season with a thumb injury.

He finished the season sixth nationally among other freshmen quarterbacks with 244.8 yards of total offense per game, as well as being one of only 12 freshmen nationally to pass for more than 2,000 yards and average 57.1 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the nation among all freshman quarterbacks. He also averaged 13.32 yards per pass completing, ranking second in the Big 12 and 27th nationally.

For his performance last season, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, as voted on by the league’s coaches. He also picked up the Russell Okung Award presented by the Oklahoma State coaching staff to the team’s outstanding newcomer.

Semifinalists for the award will be named Nov. 10 and the foundation will announce the three finalists on Nov. 24. The 2020 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced live Dec. 10 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the 44th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.