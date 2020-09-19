SI.com
Pokes Report
Spencer Sanders Doubtful to Return With Lower Body Injury

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game limping with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter against Tulsa.

Now, with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, we've learned that Spencer Sanders is doubtful to return for the remainder of the game with what's being described as a lower extremity injury.

Redshirt junior transfer quarterback Ethan Bullock entered the game and took over duties from Sanders.

Sanders is currently 2-of-2 for 23 yards through the air and five carries for just nine yards.

Sanders, a redshirt sophomore out of Denton (TX) Guyer, entered the 2020 season with a lot of hype surrounding him. He returned to action after suffering a season-ending injury against Kansas in 2019.

Sanders finished the 2019 season with 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns on 155-of-247 passing with 11 interceptions.

The expectations surrounding this Oklahoma State team entering the season were as high as they've been in recent memory. The Cowboys return one of the most productive offenses in the country from last season that include Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, along with one of the best receiver corps in the country.

As for the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles returned 10-of-11 starters from the 2019 team. That includes two of the best linebackers in the Big 12, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez, as well as safety Kolby Harvell Peel.

The Pokes also have a talented defensive line that's led by Cameron Murray and defensive end Trace Ford.

