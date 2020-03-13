Recruiting Being Treated Equal and Now so is Spring Football with Coronavirus Crisis

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State spring football may have concluded on Thursday, March 12 as all of the cancellations and postponements throughout the college and professional sports world came down. Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy knew it could be the final practice they get in this spring.

"Yes, we knew this might be out last spring practice and we discussed it today in staff meeting," Gundy said after the practice on March 12. "That is why we went in full pads. We're in a holding pattern until the (March) 29th."

The uncertainty comes because, first, the Big 12 Conference sent out a memo from associate Big 12 commissioner Bob Burda that sure made it sound like spring football is a no go for now.

The Big 12 Conference announces that beginning Friday, March 13, it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29. The suspension of these athletic-related activities does not include campus-based practices for in-season sports, strength and conditioning activities for all sports, and does not apply to teams and individuals participating in NCAA Championship competition. Earlier today the Conference announced the cancellation of Big 12 Championship events through April 15.

On Friday morning, Gundy was openly questioning why the Big 12 had issued that order and the Southeastern Athletic Conference (SEC) was letting schools make their own decision on spring football.

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

No mention of spring football and when the inquiry was made, the SEC office informed schools that spring football was up to them. Alabama has suspended their spring football.

No real surprise here, but national champion LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron said they planned to continue spring practice. Geaux Tigers!

Okay, not anymore as on Friday afternoon, the SEC issued a new directive.

No confusion on recruiting. Oklahoma State had a pair of really good prospects on campus on Thursday during their spring practice.

Edmond Sante Fe class of 2022 wide receiver Talyn Shettron, who had 29 receptions for 423-yards and three touchdowns last season liked what he saw.

"I like Oklahoma State and I had a good time today," Shettron said walking off the field with his dad.

The 6-3, 175-pound Shettron has offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma among others.

"Yeah, I'm running track," Shettron said when asked what he is doing this spring. "I'm running the 4x100, 100 sprint, and the 4x400 relay."

Also, there on Thursday was Matthew Camacho, the son of former Oklahoma State offensive tackle David Camacho. Matthew is 6-8, 315 pounds and now starts for Harbor City (Narbonne) Calf. after moving from Okmulgee, Okla.

Camacho is getting attention and was named to the EXOS Top 50 All-American Team as a first-team offensive lineman.

Now hosting recruits on campus for this spring is off the boards now until April 15. On Thursday it was until March 29, but that was extended on Friday, no on or off campus recruiting in any sport during that time frame.

College football was in a quiet period where prospects could visit on campus but coaches could not go off campus. Now, until April 15 it will be incoming phone calls and social media only.

Oklahoma State director of football recruiting Todd Bradford is worried about continuing spring football and a spring football finale, which are always good opportunities to show recruits and their families the campus and the program. The Cowboys have had success with official visits on the spring football finale weekend. That is totally up in the air at this point.

Gundy told me on Thursday that he is concerned if the staff will be able to do the usual off campus evaluations in late April and the month of May.

"There is no recruiting on campus until March 29th (since extended to April 15) and no off-campus," Gundy lamented. "I'm afraid we won't have any recruiting this spring. Like, I'm thinking our coaches may not be able to go out in May and evaluate. It is going to throw everything off."

That is a good way to put it. Everything has been thrown off. Marshall Levenson and myself were going to be at Arlington Martin High School on Sunday for the Under Armour All-American Camp series, North Texas and region edition.

We followed current Oklahoma State freshman offensive tackle Eli Russ last spring at Arlington Martin at the Under Armour All-American Camp. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

That event is not happening as of midday on Friday when I received this from Dan Mihalik, director of communications for InterSport sports properties:

Given the recent developments regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), and after gathering recommendations from local organizations and authorities, the Under Armour All-America Camp Series has been postponed. The health and safety of our participants and staff is our top priority, and this decision is in the best interest of public safety. We look forward to providing an update as soon as possible on the rescheduled dates of our events.

I am guessing that the Elite 11 and Opening Regionals, scheduled for a couple of weeks from now in this area are likely to have the same fate.