Three Former Oklahoma State Players Land on NFL Practice Squads
On Wednesday, three former Oklahoma State players were signed to NFL practice squads after being waived on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked roster cut downs in the NFL, meaning clubs were forced to release players in an effort to finalize their 53-man rosters.
A handful of former Cowboys were waived or cut on Tuesday, but three players out of the bunch were able to secure gigs on their team's practice squad.
Players on the practice squad aren't on their team's active roster, but are still part of the organization and could be called up or signed to another club's 53-man roster.
Former Pokes wide receiver Tay Martin signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Wednesday after being waived by the team on Tuesday.
After three years at Washington State, Martin transferred to OSU, where he played two seasons for Mike Gundy and company. During his final season in Stillwater, Martin caught 80 passes for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Houma, LA, product went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and has spent most of his professional career on the 49ers' practice squad. In the preseason, Martin caught eight passes for 85 yards.
After being waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, former Oklahoma State defensive back Jason Taylor II was signed to the team's practice squad.
In his five-year career with the Cowboys, Taylor accumulated 175 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, eight interceptions, 2.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns. Capped off by a stellar 2022 campaign, the Carl Albert (OK) High School product was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Taylor recorded eight tackles and two pass breakups in the preseason.
Former Pokes' kicker Alex Hale signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Wednesday after he was also waived on Tuesday.
In his five year collegiate career, the Australian specialist went 71-of-74 on extra points and 43-of-54 on field goal attempts with a career long of 53 yards.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.