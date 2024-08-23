Three Takeaways From Oklahoma State's First Depth Chart of the 2024 Season
On Thursday morning, Oklahoma State released its first depth chart of the 2024 football season.
The Cowboys two-deep comes just a few days ahead of the official start of the regular season, which will kick off with on Saturday with four different matchups, headlined by Florida State and Georgia Tech who will meet in Ireland.
SMU and Nevada is the only other contest featuring two FBS opponents, but the Saturday slate will be a fun way to celebrate what has become known as "Week 0" in college football. The Pokes' first contest will come next Saturday when the team kicks off against South Dakota State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
With its first matchup looming, OSU published its official depth chart on Thursday. Here are three takeaways from the team's two-deep.
Sesi Vailahi takes over as RB2
After just one season in Stillwater, redshirt freshman tailback Sesi Vailahi has already earned the No. 2 spot at running back for the Cowboys behind Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II.
Vailahi played in just three games as a true freshman in 2023, carrying the ball six times for 27 yards and catching two passes for 12 yards. Despite not seeing the field much last year, the Salt Lake City West (UT) product appears poised to take on a much bigger role in his second season on campus.
Kasey Dunn and company will need Vailahi to be a solid backup option to spell Gordon, especially after former backup tailback Jaden Nixon transferred to Western Michigan over the offseason and Arkansas transfer AJ Green suffered a leg injury that will sideline him for significant time.
Trent Howland, who Oklahoma State added as a transfer from Indiana after Green's injury, came in at No. 3 on OSU's depth chart. In his final season with the Hoosiers, Howland racked up 354 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Howland offers a different style of ball carrier for Mike Gundy and company to use in the backfield.
Tyler Foster wins the tight end job
After coming to Stillwater from Ohio over the offseason, former Bobcats tight end Tyler Foster will start for the Pokes in Week 1, according to the team's depth chart.
Foster logged 20 catches for 211 yards in his final year in the Mid-American Conference, earning a 54.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. As a junior, Foster recorded four touchdown grabs while catching just 13 passes all season.
The redshirt senior is listed at 6-6 and 255 pounds and should have a solid impact on the Cowboys offense in 2024. Behind Foster, fellow redshirt senior Quinton Stewart and true freshman Josh Ford are vying for the No. 2 tight end spot.
Stewart has spent his entire career with the Pokes, but tallied just one reception for a two-yard touchdown throughout his time in Stillwater. After only playing 142 career snaps, the Salina, KS, product could see a much bigger role in 2024.
Epps and Hylton battling at safety
Bryan Nardo and Oklahoma State's defense also appears to have a battle at safety, as Cameron Epps and Kobe Hylton are both recognized as starting options on the team's depth chart.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Epps played 540 defensive snaps, tallying 40 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and one pick six. The St. Louis, MO, product earned a 63.8 overall defensive grade from PFF, receiving an 87.1 tackling grade and a 59.5 coverage grade.
Listed at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Epps offers ideal size at the position.
Hylton, on the other hand, transferred to OSU over the offseason after racking up 146 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and four forced fumbles in two seasons at UTEP. Playing nearly 1,300 snaps over his two years in El Paso, Hylton earned a 57.1 defensive grade from PFF for his efforts in 2023.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 210 pounds, Hylton also has good size but offers more experience than Epps. With two solid options at safety to pair with Trey Rucker, who is listed as OSU's other starting safety, the Pokes should have an impactful safety tandem in 2024.
