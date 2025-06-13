Three Wide Receivers Get Offers From Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has been very active in the past few weeks when it comes to its recruiting classes. After adding a quarterback to their 2026 recruiting class and a fourth quarterback to their current roster in this past week, the Cowboys stayed busy by sending out offers to three different wide receivers for their 2027 recruiting class.
The OSU Cowboys have yet to receive a commitment for their 2027 class, but they have already talked to several talented prospects, including these three wide receivers.
Benny Easter Jr. (Humble, TX)
Benny Easter Jr. hails from Summer Creek High School in Humble, Texas. He is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide out and already has offers from schools like Kansas, Colorado State and UTEP. This past season, Easter logged 46 catches for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jaiden Fields (Hutto, TX)
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' second offer went out to Hutto, Texas, wide receiver Jaiden "JJ" Fields. He plays for Hutto High School, where he is a three-sport athlete. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver also lines up at cornerback for Hutto, playing as a remarkable two-way player. This past season, Fields put together 832 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
Rob Larson (Folsom, CA)
OSU's final offer went to Folsom High School receiver Rob Larson. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver had 25 catches for 500 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. Larson already has offers from UCLA, Washington State, and ASU.
While it is unlikely the Cowboys hear back from any of these receivers within these next few months, it's still good for Oklahoma State fans to see the coaching staff already thinking about the team's future.