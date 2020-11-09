SI.com
Pokes Report
Hutton Receives Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against Kansas State Saturday, it was announced Monday by the conference.

Hutton punted a career-high eight times in OSU's 20-18 win at K-State, playing an integral role in field position throughout the game. Three of his punts were downed inside the K-State 20, and a fourth nearly missed as it touched the goal line and had to be reviewed before being ruled a touchback.

Only one of Hutton's eight attempts was able to be returned by the Wildcats, as his spot punting forced fair catches or was targeted out-of-bounds. K-State's average field position following Hutton's punts was its own 23.5 yard line.

On two punts during the decisive fourth quarter, Hutton forced KSU fair catches at its own 25 and own 15. With under two minutes remaining in the game and the Cowboys leading 20-18, Hutton punted under pressure and forced a fair catch at the KSU 25. The next play resulted in a Cowboy interception that sealed the win.

The honor marks the first of the season for Hutton. It is the sixth conference player of the week honor for Oklahoma State this season.

Football

