Pair of Cowboys Make the Updated 2020 Heisman Trophy Odds

STILLWATER -- The odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy race have been updated as we are now in the land of "way too early" top 25 lists, conference projections, and yes, the Heisman odds.

It really is not surprising that two quarterbacks that are still with their teams and led them into the College Football Playoff this season are the early favorites for the bronze statue that is awarded in New York City on the second Saturday in December. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence just lost the first game of his college career in the CFP Championship to this year's Heisman winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields are the co-favorites according to the updated odds from the Westgate Supergate Sportsbook. Both Lawrence and Fields are at 4-1.

It might surprise you that Joe Burrow opened in the Heisman betting last year around this time at 200-1.

Amazingly, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the third favorite at 12-1 and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is 14-1.

Oklahoma State's returning running back and the nation's leading rusher in Division I football last season Chuba Hubbard is 20-1. Hubbard rushed for 2,094-yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He finished seventh in the Heisman voting last season, but comes in as the co-sixth favorite along with Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Oklahoma State has another player listed on the Heisman odds and it is not returning All-American wide receiver Tylan Wallace, but quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders, who missed the West Virginia and Oklahoma games due to thumb surgery and then played just a few plays in the Texas Bowl will be back to start at quarterback for his second season.

"Spencer came a long way last season," head coach Mike Gundy said recently. "We feel really good about him and I think he will learn a lot with his new quarterback coach in Tim Rattay." Rattay takes over from departed offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson. This will actually be the third offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Sanders this season with receiver coach Kasey Dunn taking over as coordinator and Rattay coaching the quarterbacks. in his red-shirt season, now Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was the OC and quarterbacks coach.

Sanders is among several players that is listed at 100-1 on the Heisman odds.