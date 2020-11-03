SI.com
It's Important the Cowboys Keep a Positive Mindset Moving Forward to K-State

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER – Following his performance against Texas on Saturday, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big 12. He posted a career-tying 11 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

That game marked the second game this season he’s posted 100+ yards and his first double-digit reception game on the year. He’s played well this season, about as well as the offense has allowed him to, but he’s inched closer and closer to that Biletnikoff level he’s played at the past two seasons.

"I try not to think too much about it,” said Wallace. “I just go out there and play the game as it goes. I don't try to do too much or do more than just playing the game itself and just playing football. I try not to think too much about it. I try to just go out there and play my game."

Despite his terrific performance on Saturday against the Longhorns, the loss to an unranked opponent at home stings. It upsets a potential playoff run and puts a potential Big 12 title run in jeopardy. As I heard Deion Imade say after the game on Saturday, a loss like that is hard on a fan base. But how does it affect the team’s mindset?

"It was pretty good, honestly,” Wallace said of the intensity of practice on Monday. “I don't think everybody didn't really take it — not that everybody didn't take it hard, but I think they put it in the past. We didn't really let it linger for too long. Everybody realizes that we still have goals that we still want to reach and everybody's on that same mindset. Everybody realizes that we need to keep pushing if we want to achieve those goals."

Being able to put a loss behind you, especially one where the No. 6 team in the country loses to a lesser unranked team at home, is huge for momentum moving forward. The Cowboys have a tough task ahead of them this weekend with Kansas State. Follow that up with an open week ahead of the always difficult Bedlam game. Having a sour mindset, or not being able to put a loss behind you could spell disaster for the Pokes.

But Tylan doesn’t believe that should be a problem. The leaders on this team look to be stepping up and trying to keep everyone level-headed.

"I think the day after when guys came in, everybody had a pretty good attitude,” said Wallace. “Nobody was really too down on themselves, but the leaders on the team, we kind of just made sure guys weren't too down and make sure they had the motivation really to keep going and make sure we didn't take a day off, because we know that K-State's not taking a day off, so we can't take a day off. I think the key thing was just making sure everybody was on point and ready for the next one."

Kickoff for the Pokes’ Manhattan showdown against the Wildcats is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

Comments
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

I almost wish they were expressing much more disappointment and even anger. They need to show up Saturday with a chip on their shoulders and just beat the ever loving crap out of KState. Anything less will be phoning it in on the season, and we can forget about Bedlam.

