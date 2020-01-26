Pokes Report
Wallace More than a Silent Partner with Chuba's Statement

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- The mystery was not as great for the Cowboys' Tylan Wallace and his announcement. The knee injury suffered in a non contact period in practice on a Tuesday before the Cowboys home game with TCU, and coming off one of the most dynamic performances of his career and an "ESPN Top 10" play with a devastating stiff arm on a long touchdown at Iowa State; left Wallace with little choice. Compound that with an NFL Draft full of talented wide receivers that are healthy and can play in the Senior Bowl, work out at the NFL Combine, and have a pro day and Wallace was kind of stuck. 

"Making sure I focus on getting my knee right, obviously, but making sure I don't get too fast back into things," explained Wallace of his situation. "Everything is good and I'm doing the right things. Make sure that I keep doing things right for the knee."

A player that is known for making spectacular plays and working extremely hard to be the best he can be at his craft. Wallace is a product of now offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn's coaching. He used former Cowboys receiver James Washington as a mentor and example, but Wallace came with the work ethic intangible that he is now applying to rehab.

"So they say I can already jog or whatever, but they want me to wait on that and make sure everything is all good," Wallace told Pokes Report with where he is with rehabbing the knee following his early November surgery. "They told me that I am already a few weeks ahead of schedule and I was glad to hear that."

USATSI_13285441 (1)
Wallace is a very explosive receiver and indications are he will be just as explosive coming off his injury.Troy Wayrynen - USA Today Sports Images

Somewhat forced into returning, Wallace, known for his smiling nature on just about everything, was smiling big on stage at the pep rally in the Student Union last Tuesday (Jan. 21). He was smiling big when running back Chuba Hubbard sitting next to him said fans should buy their tickets for next season because "we're bringing a national championship to Stillwater."

Wallace, absolutely, has his teammate's back on this one.

"Oh yeah! Every step of the way and I feel we have the team to do it," Wallace said building some on the Hubbard comment. "If everybody buys in and believes it, then I feel we can go where ever we want to go."

He admitted that Hubbard is not prone to comments like that, which makes it even more impactful. There is no doubt, many have scoffed at the comment. Oklahoma State fans are hopeful, but for the doubters, Oklahoma State was really close to that same goal in 2011. To say it can't be done, is maybe not giving the Oklahoma State program enough credit for where it has extended.

"Oh yeah, I believe it. Obviously, he doesn't talk too much and say stuff like that," Wallace said of Chuba. "He's going to back it up. If we all believe in each other then I think we can achieve that. I believe we can."

Between Wallace and Hubbard that is 3,180-yards from scrimmage returning and 29 touchdowns. There can't be too many combinations like that coming back for next season. 

