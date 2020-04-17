Tylan Wallace Says He's With Gundy, Working to Be Ready

STILLWATER -- Thanks to a feature a few weeks ago on Tylan and Tracin Wallace's mom, Mandi Moore, we knew that Tylan was working hard and continuing his rehab from surgery to repair his ACL late last season. However, we were clued into and had an interview that Wallace did with Sirius-XM and the Big 12 Channel show, Big 12 Today. Producer Robbie Triano helped me out with it.

As usual, the Cowboys All-American wide receiver was personable and an excellent interview. He is a great example of the Cowboy culture and that all showed when he explained why he was coming back this season and not opting for the NFL Draft.

"I was talking to my coach (Kasey Dunn), and one of the things he told me that you can never get back is that time in college," Wallace said. "He said college is the best time of your life and your senior year is something that you can never get back. It would be nice to spend that with my brother and graduate with him, so that was something else that I thought about."

Once he decided to stay, Wallace admitted to the Big 12 Today crew of ESPN's Holly Rowe and Gabe Ikard and Chris Plank, both of the Sooner Radio Network that he felt like it was recruiting all over again in trying to get running back Chuba Hubbard back for another season.

Having Chuba Hubbard back with Wallace means trouble for Oklahoma State opponents next season. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

"It was just like recruiting all over again," Wallace said of the Canadian Flag emojis and the aiming at Hubbard. "I knew if I was coming back that I wanted to try to get Chuba to come back for sure. I was blowing up his phone everyday trying to get him. 'Hey if you come back we can do this thing together.' So, it was definitely like recruiting all over again."

Wallace is staying with his twin brother Tracin most of the time at his older sister's apartment. They see mom on an almost daily basis, but rehab and workouts are daily. Wallace is still working toward being 100 percent sometime in June, which was the schedule after surgery.

"You know it is going pretty good so far," explained Wallace. "It is difficult with everything going on and finding ways to do my rehab and work staying in shape. I'm in contact with them (Oklahoma State training staff) everyday. In fact, I have a Face Time with one of the trainers here in a little bit. I have an on field work out coming up so I have to Face Time him and ask some questions. I do that everyday and go through some of the drills that I'm doing."

Wallace is the most non superstar of Cowboy players that I can remember. Hubbard is a lot like him. They are both always working as if they are fighting for a starting position.

Wallace cites his brother, Tracin (left) as a big reason he is staying as they will graduate together. Mandi Moore

"I always take in as much criticism as I can and work on the things that people believe that I need to work on," Wallace answered. "I feel like I can always better my game and I work on everything I can to get better."

Finally, the Big 12 Today crew joked about Mike Gundy's comments from last week that some national media blasted him over. The Big 12 Today crew admitted they laughed about it. Wallace had his head coach's back all the way.

"Hey, if anybody knows that is Coach Gundy," Wallace started. "He says he wants to get back to football and I'm with him."

You know that is true. The last time the nation saw Wallace he was running up and down the field in Ames, Iowa stuff-arming Cyclone defenders into the turf. He can't wait to get back.