Former Oklahoma State Defensive Tackle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another former Oklahoma State standout has tested positive for COVID-19, joining Marcus Smart who tested positive back in mid-March. Vincent Taylor, Buffalo Bills defensive lineman, tested positive earlier this week and has been placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Taylor is now in quarantine and must test negative twice and show no symptoms for a set number of days before being allowed to participate in team activities.

Taylor was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and has had an up and down career due to injuries. In his rookie season with the Dolphins, Taylor played in 13 games and recorded 14 total tackles, seven of which were solo stops before being placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury.

His next season, Taylor played in eight games and recorded 26 total tackles, 14 of which were solo stops and two sacks before being placed on the injured reserve list with a foot injury in Oct. 2018.

He was picked up by the Bills in Sept. 2019 and placed on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in Nov. In three games for the Bills this past season, Taylor recorded two tackles.

Taylor was progressing nicely and if it weren't for the injuries he's sustained over the past two seasons, there's no doubt he'd be one of the better younger defensive linemen in the NFL.

During his time at Oklahoma State, Taylor was an animal. After redshirting his freshman year, Taylor would record 112 tackles in three seasons, including 11 sacks. His junior season, Taylor earned All-Big 12 status after recording 51 tackles and seven sacks.

Taylor came to Oklahoma State from James Madison High School in San Antonio, however, Taylor moved to Texas after his family home in New Orleans was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.