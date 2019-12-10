Oklahoma State
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

WATCH: Cowboys Talk About Bedlam Showdown

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- This coming Sunday, Dec. 15, Oklahoma State travels down to Norman for the first at OU since the 2016-17 season. It was a beatdown of epic proportions as the Cowboys dismantled the Sooners 33-3.

That was the last year that Oklahoma agreed to two duals a season, one in Norman and one in Stillwater. That means that Nick Piccininni is the only Cowboy in the current lineup to have wrestled in Norman during his time at Oklahoma State.

It was a great night for Piccininni as he scored a 12-2 major decision over Christian Moody. A redshirt freshman, Piccininni was the first bonus point win of the night for the Pokes in a performance that included three takedowns and a four-point nearfall.

As for the overall series, it's not even a close one: Oklahoma State leads the Sooners 141-27-10, and the Cowboys will be looking to extend that lead this Sunday.

Watch above as John Smith and redshirt senior discuss the upcoming match up, the Bedlam series as a whole and what Bedlam means to them.

As we get close to the actual dual, we'll be putting up our official preview.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Prep for Texas Bowl starts with a Road Trip

Robert Allen
0

Preparation for the Texas Bowl and the trip has begun.

Heisman Finalists Announced and Chuba is Snubbed

Robert Allen
3 0

Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing but can't get invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Cowboys Prepare for Huge Recruiting Weekend

Robert Allen
0

Oklahoma State football will have 15 or maybe more visitors this weekend.

It is Cowboys vs. Aggies in Houston

Robert Allen
5 0

Oklahoma State will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Boynton and Co. Offer Another Montverde Academy Star

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State is pursuing another five-star prospect of the famed Montverde Academy in Florida, Dariq Whitehead. Read more.

Looks Like Texas Bowl for Cowboys

Robert Allen
4 0

Oklahoma State going to Texas Bowl

Gundy said He Expects Chuba and maybe Spencer Sanders to play in Texas Bowl

Robert Allen
1 0

Gundy talks about whether Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard will play in the Texas Bowl

Heisman Announcement Tonight; Will Hubbard Make It to New York?

Zach Lancaster
0

The announcement to see who goes to New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony is tonight. Will Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard make the cut?

Pokes in the NFL: Week 14

Zach Lancaster
0

A look at how former Oklahoma State football players performed in week 14 action in the NFL

Brennan Presley Caps Off Career as a Champion and the Best Player in Oklahoma

Marshall Levenson
3 0

Oklahoma State commit Brennan Presley ends career as a state champion and is crowned top player in Oklahoma