WATCH: Cowboys Talk About Bedlam Showdown

STILLWATER -- This coming Sunday, Dec. 15, Oklahoma State travels down to Norman for the first at OU since the 2016-17 season. It was a beatdown of epic proportions as the Cowboys dismantled the Sooners 33-3.

That was the last year that Oklahoma agreed to two duals a season, one in Norman and one in Stillwater. That means that Nick Piccininni is the only Cowboy in the current lineup to have wrestled in Norman during his time at Oklahoma State.

It was a great night for Piccininni as he scored a 12-2 major decision over Christian Moody. A redshirt freshman, Piccininni was the first bonus point win of the night for the Pokes in a performance that included three takedowns and a four-point nearfall.

As for the overall series, it's not even a close one: Oklahoma State leads the Sooners 141-27-10, and the Cowboys will be looking to extend that lead this Sunday.

Watch above as John Smith and redshirt senior discuss the upcoming match up, the Bedlam series as a whole and what Bedlam means to them.

As we get close to the actual dual, we'll be putting up our official preview.