The Oklahoma State Cowboys shot their shot with wide receiver Braylen Ross a few weeks ago. Now, he’s committed to coming to Stillwater.

Ross reportedly commitment to the Cowboys hours before the Cowboys took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, per Rivals.com (subscription required). It was the latest flip for Oklahoma State. Ross had been committed to Big 12 rival Arizona since the summer.

All verbal commitments are non-binding. The first day that recruits can sign with Oklahoma State is Dec. 2.

Ross visited Stillwater for homecoming when the Cowboys defeated Colorado, 57-24. That was a big official visit day. Oklahoma State hosted recruits as far down the line as the Class of 2030.

But landing Ross should make waves for a team that needs a cross-section of wide receivers to make the Air Raid offense work.

Landing Braylen Ross Matters for Oklahoma State

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⭐⭐⭐ 2027 WR Braylen Ross

📏 6-4 / 200

🏫 Crean Lutheran (Irvine, CA)

🔒 High Confidence

🔮 By Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins)

📣 Rivals



Profile: https://t.co/XXDn9jxquX pic.twitter.com/B7iJI3ye7Y — Commit Watch (@commitwatchcfb) November 14, 2026

Ross, a wide receiver from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.), is rated as a three-star player by 247Sports.com (subscription required). He is only California’s No. 173 overall recruit. But he has something that few of OSU’s current wide receivers have — height.

Ross is 6-4. Only two receivers are that tall or taller on the current Cowboys roster — Justin Bowick (6-5) and Dayvon Standard (6-4). Standard is a freshman and has four years ahead of him. Bowick is out of eligibility, so finding a big wide receiver who can fill that X receiver role in the offense is a priority, even if it may take Ross a year or two to be ready to help.

Per MaxPreps, Ross had 83 catches for 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games with Crean Lutheran.

Ross is the third wide receiver to join the class. All are three-star players, and all are recruits that will likely need at least a year to adjust to college. Ake O’Neal is from Argyle, Texas, while Cooper Hooker is an in-state recruit who plays for Pryor (Okla.) High School. The loss of Bowick doesn’t rule out head coach Eric Morris looking for a big receiver in the transfer portal, given how vital Bowick has become to this offense.

His addition gives Oklahoma State 18 commitments per 247 Sports, including two four-star recruits. The Cowboys did not have a four-star player in Morris’ first recruiting class. OSU is now ranked No. 50 overall per the site and No 9 in the Big 12. At the start of the season the Cowboys were near the bottom of the conference rankings.