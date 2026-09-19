Why Carson Kolb Emerged as Oklahoma State’s Top Performer at Tight End

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris made some noise during fall camp when he said at one point that Oregon State transfer Carson Kolb would be their starter at tight end if the season began that day.

Turns out Morris could have applied that to the regular season.

Kolb should be the starter at tight end as Oklahoma State hosts Murray State on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Assuming he starts, it will be his third straight start since joining the program. It will also be his third career collegiate start one week after catching his first two collegiate passes, which included his first collegiate touchdown against Oregon, the Beavers’ in-state rival.

Of all the new Cowboys that Morris and his staff brought in through the transfer portal, there may be no player taking better advantage of his opportunity then the Scottsdale, Ariz., product.

“He played linebacker, special teams, and tight end at Oregon State,” Morris said on Tuesday. “So, it was pretty cool to see that.”

Carson Kolb’s Rise

Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Carson Kolb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into fall workouts the focus was on either Oscar Hammond or Donovan Green being the starter at tight end. Hammond played for Morris last season at North Texas, but he missed last season due to an injury. Green had four years of collegiate experience at Texas A&M and LSU but only had 22 career receptions. There was opening for a challenge but few expected Kolb to be that player.

Kolb played 29 games for Horizon in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he caught eight passes for 85 yards as a senior. He redshirted with Oregon State in 2024 after playing four games. He played in all 12 games for the Beavers in 2025 and he had six special teams tackles.

Even Morris admitted there were times where he wasn’t sure what the Cowboys had in him.

“His ball skills weren't great when he got here,” Morris said. “That was a limiting factor, and he knew that going into the summer. [He knew] that might determine him not being able to play as much for us.”

That's the biggest leap Kolb made during the summer and fall camp — his ability to catch the football. He put that ability on display during his first collegiate reception, which happened to be that touchdown in the first quarter against Oregon. Kolb leaked out to quarterback Drew Mestemaker’s right and into the flat for what looked like a relatively easy touchdown. Misdirection on the other side of the field helped considerably. But it’s a play that Kolb may not have been able to make a couple of months ago.

His experience at other positions helps him remain on the field. He’s emerged as a quality blocker in both run and pass situations. That, combined with his emerging ability to catch the football, could make him the starter the remainder of the season, even after Hammond returns from his injury.

It’s not where the Cowboys expected the position to be this summer. But Kolb has taken charge — and he could have more work ahead.

“We had him open a couple more times, [Drew] just didn't get to that read,” Morris said.