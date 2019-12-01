Was Bedlam Chuba's Last Game at Oklahoma State?

STILLWATER -- Saturday night didn't go the way Oklahoma State fans wanted it to as the Pokes lost to OU 34-16. Dru Brown out-threw Jalen Hurts 207 to 163, albeit on more attempts, and receivers Dillon Stoner and Braydon Johnson both put up more yards than then OU receivers.

But it was the Sooners run game that was stellar against the Pokes. OU combined for 283 rushing yards compared to OSU 128. Despite the discrepancy, Chuba Hubbard still had a solid night as he put up 104 yards and one touchdown.

I know that that total is below Chuba's season average, but anytime a back goes over 100 yards rushing, it's a solid performance. Which, I'll agree is a crazy thought: Chuba rushes for just over 100 yards and the first thought that pops into everyone's head is that he had a slow night.

So, now the question that everyone's thinking is 'What is Chuba going to do next?'

Will he declare for the NFL draft? Will he come back and play in the bowl game and then declare for the draft? Or, will be choose to return next season?

With the season that Chuba's had, I don't think that anyone would blame him if he left to go to the NFL. He leads the nation in virtually every running back category: 1,936 rushing yards, 161.3 rushing yards per game, 180.1 all-purpose yards per game, 10 consecutive 100-yard games, as well as four 200-yard games.

With his season, he's made his way to the end of the voting process and is a Doak Walker Award finalist, the nation's top running back, and he should win it easily.

He was also named a mid-season All-American by just about every publication and is bound to be a First-Team All-American by every publication once everything is all said and done.

His 1,936 rushing yards are second only to Barry Sanders who put up 2,850 yards in 1988, a school and NCAA record that will never be broken.

It's a trend that's taken college football by storm over the past few years, and that's seniors, or third year players sitting out the bowl game in order to get ready for, and stay healthy for a potential future in the NFL.

Last night, Chuba was asked if there was a decision to make on whether or not he was going to play in the bowl.

"I really don't even know to be honest," said Hubbard. "I'm just kind of taking it day by day."

It's obvious that Chuba's going to be playing this decision incredibly close to the vest. You could tell by his answers above that there's a few things going through his mind. 1.) It's been a long and physical season for him, so he probably hasn't thought too much about it just yet. 2.) When he does start to think about it, he doesn't want anything, or anyone spilling any kind of details until it's time to announce.

So, what do you all think? As a third year player, is Chuba going to announce his intentions of foregoing the rest of his time at Oklahoma State and heading to the NFL? Or will he be staying in Stillwater?