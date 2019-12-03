Cowboy Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

STILLWATER -- For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma State has lost a player to the transfer portal. Corner Xavier Player, a 6-0, 175-pound athlete out of Cibolo (TX) Steele, has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Twitter.

He joins fellow freshman Grayson Boomer who was announced as in the transfer portal on Monday.

Player signed with Oklahoma State this past recruiting class, 2019, as a three-star prospect out of Cibolo Steele High School in Cibolo, TX.

Oklahoma State has had a long-standing tradition of bringing in talented athletes from Cibolo Steele, a group that includes defensive back Jordan Sterns, linebacker Ryan Simmons, who's now on the coaching staff at Oklahoma State, and offensive lineman Deionte Noel.

During his single season in Stillwater, Player saw action during the Pokes' home opener against McNeese, but didn't record any stats.

If we take a look at Oklahoma State's defensive back end, it's absolutely loaded with young talent. The Cowboys return at least five corners and all nine of its safeties.

That includes playmakers such as Tre Sterling, Jarrick Bernard and Kolby Harvell-Peel.

If we're looking at the current corner room for Oklahoma State, they're set to lose three seniors to graduation, A.J. Green, Kemah Siverand and Bryce Balous. Redshirt junior Rodarius Williams took to Twitter on Monday and appeared to hint at a decision on whether or not he's going to return for his senior season.

Now, with Player entering the transfer portal, Tim Duffie is going to have to replace at least four corners before the upcoming season.

In the upcoming 2020 recruiting class, Oklahoma State has three corners committed, Korie Black out of Connally High School in Waco, TX, Jabbar Muhammad out of DeSoto, TX and Jordan Reagan out of Bixby, OK.

The corners are going to be young and inexperienced going into next season, so it's possible that we see the coaching staff move an extra safety down to corner at some points, a la Malcolm Rodriguez to linebacker.