Live Updates: No. 13 Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa
The Turnpike Classic has been a longstanding in-state rivalry between Oklahoma State and Tulsa, and on Saturday the two teams face off yet again.
The Cowboys are heavily favored to win, but the Hurricane have stood strong before. Follow along for live updates:
Score: Oklahoma State 7, Tulsa 0
1Q:
Oklahoma State opened the game with an expert 16-play, 75-yard drive that was highlighted by accurate Alan Bowman throws and hard running from Ollie Gordon. They gashed the Hurricane defense time and again, eventually finishing the drive off with a 1-yard Brennan Presley receiving touchdown.
A pass interference penalty and back-to-back chunk runs from Anthony Watkins set the Hurricane up quickly in OSU territory. But a few wily passes from Tulsa quarterback Kirk Francis set up fourth down, and kicker Seth Morgan went wide-left.
The teams then traded three-and-outs with OSU ahead by one score.
Bowman then connected with Rashod Owens for a 25-yard play, and De'Zhaun Stribling for 34 yards, the latter of which was negated by a holding call.
