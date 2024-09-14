Alan Bowman Sees Scorching First Half Versus Tulsa
Just a week after seeing an up-and-down performance in a double-overtime with over SEC opponent Arkansas, Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman saw one of the best halves of his career against in-state rival Tulsa.
Bowman finished his half with 274 yards and four touchdowns, finishing 18-for-22 overall in looking the part of a veteran quarterback.
Bowmans check downs found their target quickly and efficiently, his mid-range passing remained stellar, and he even connected on one of the longest plays of his career. Most simply, he tore apart the Tulsa defense with ease as the team keyed in on Ollie Gordon and the run game.
The highlight of his half — and likely the season — came on a deep ball to Talyn Shettron, which yielded a 78-yard touchdown and Bowman and the Cowboys third touchdown of the game.
Bowman previously connected with Brennan Presley on a one-yard touchdown and De’Zhaun Stripling for eight yards to make OSU’s lead 21-0, before finding Josh Ford for 18 yards to make it a four-score game.
Last week, the seventh-year senior finished 27-for-48 for 326 yards and one touchdown and interception apiece, doing just enough for the Cowboys to pull out a 39-31 win in extra play.
Oklahoma State and Tulsa still have one half left to play. The Cowboys will look to move to 3-0 on the season ahead of two ranked matchups against Big 12 rivals in No. 12 Utah and No. 14 Kansas State.
