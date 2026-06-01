Oklahoma State Golf Star Surges into NCAA Championships Medalist Contention

The Oklahoma State Cowboys made the cut after the third round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships on Sunday. But Preston Stout put on the show.

The Cowboys junior, who won the Big 12 Championship and is the Big 12 player of the year, surged into the medalist lead with one round of stroke play remaining after he fired a 7-under par 65 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

That put Stout at 11-under for the tournament, giving him a one-shot lead on three players going into Monday’s final round of stroke play.

The more important piece of the puzzle for the team is that they made the first cut in the 72-hole event, as the Cowboys finished among the top 15 teams to advance to Monday’s final round. Oklahoma State shot a 1-under par score as a team and maintained a tie for fourth place. The Cowboys must finish among the Top 8 teams in stroke play on Monday to advance to match play on Tuesday.

Match play determines the national champion. The Cowboys are trying to defend their title from a year ago, which was the program’s 12th all-time.

Oklahoma State After Third Round

An eagle to jumpstart your day and send you up the board! #GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/AFWPDV53J6 — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 31, 2026

Preston Stout — 73-67-65— (11-under)

Eric Lee — 72-67-77— (even)

Gaven Lane — 72-72-74— (4-over)

Ethan Fang — 76-71-71— (2-over)

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson — 78-69-79— (10-over)

Stout had an incredible round. He played a bogey-free day and drained five birdies, two on the front nine and three on the back nine. But the boost came at the par-5 10th hole, where he posted to a bogey to begin what became a 31 on the back side.

Fang was the only other Cowboys play who was under par for the third round. He went out in 35, dropping two birdies and losing a shot to a bogey. On the back side he posted a double bogey on No. 11 but rallied with two birdies on the final four holes to finish with a back-nine 36.

Lane had a wild round. On the front side he had a double bogey on the second hole. From there, he birdied five of the next six holes before he had a bogey on No. 9 to finish with a 34 on the front side. Then he bogeyed five of the first six holes on the back side before he dropped a biride on the final hole to manage a 74.

Lee was also on a roller coaster. He started the day with four birdies and one bogey on the first six holes on the front nine, along with bogeys on the final two holes of the front side. Then, on the back, he had two double bogeys, two bogeys and a birdie to finish with a back side 42.

Fahlberg-Johnsson did not card a single birdie for the round. He went out in 37 with one bogey on the front nine and then shot a 42 on the back side, which included four bogeys and a double bogey.