OSU Tennis: Strong Seasons Lead to Impressive Final ITA Rankings
Oklahoma State’s season is over, but it will go down as one of the best in school history.
OSU’s women’s tennis team fell short of its NCAA championship goals but finished No. 2 in the final ITA rankings. That spot might seem odd for a team that was eliminated in the Sweet 16, but their full resume of work made it a clear option to place one spot below the national champions.
The Cowgirls finished the season 29-1, with their only loss coming to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. Their dominance throughout the season helped them secure the indoor national title and the Big 12 title.
After spending much of the season at No. 1, the Cowgirls still had their best finish in the ITA rankings. Chris Young’s team also had one of the best home-court advantages in college tennis, with the Greenwood Tennis Center consistently being packed with fans cheering on the team.
Before the NCAA Tournament loss, the Cowgirls had completed four straight shutouts in postseason play. Despite the heartbreaking finish, OSU tennis might be in its best spot ever.
Meanwhile, the men’s team had another successful year. Coach Dustin Taylor helped lead the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance for the second time in his three seasons.
With OSU hosting the NCAA Championships, the Cowboys hoped to make it back to Stillwater, but a 4-1 loss to Ohio State in the second round ended their season. OSU finished the season at No. 29 in the ITA rankings.
