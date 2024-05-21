OSU Football: De'Zhaun Stribling's Return Could Make for Dominant Receiving Core
Oklahoma State has an abundance of returning production next season, including a star whose season was cut short.
OSU’s offense was defined by Ollie Gordon II’s incredible performances, but receivers such as Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley consistently stepped up alongside quarterback Alan Bowman in big moments. However, one of OSU’s most impactful players early in the season did not get that opportunity. 2024 can be a different story.
After missing the last 10 games of 2023 with a broken left wrist, wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is an overlooked piece of the Cowboys’ offense this fall. Last season, Stribling was one of the Cowboys’ leading receivers when he was ruled out for the season.
In four games, Stribling caught 14 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Stribling’s early production was particularly helpful for OSU as it sorted out the quarterback situation.
With Bowman projected as the full-time starter next season, getting valuable reps throughout camp should be easier for the duo. The former Washington State receiver could also help OSU overcome a slow start like he did last season.
In a win at Arizona State, Stribling caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. In one of OSU’s worst offensive games against Central Arkansas, Stribling was still a big play threat, making four catches for 73 yards.
With a well-established offense going into next season, OSU will not face some of the issues it did at the beginning of last season, potentially making Stribling’s reintroduction seamless. OSU finished last season with the 26th passing offense in the country with 276.5 yards per game.
Adding Stribling back into a receiver core with Presley and Owens could provide an explosive vertical threat for Kasey Dunn’s offense.
