Cowboys Land In Top Ten Of Elite Texas Cornerback

Monday afternoon has Oklahoma State coaches and fans feeling good about themselves once again.

2021 4 star Texas cornerback Deuce Harmon has included the Cowboys in his top ten group, he announced via Twitter just after 1 o’clock.

Along with the Cowboys in the list are Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas A & M, SMU, USC, Baylor, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, and TCU.

Harmon is just one of many recent four stars to include Oklahoma State in a top or final group with Edmond Santa Fe (OK) linebacker Collin Olliver announcing his yesterday.

Harmon is considered to be among one the best cornerbacks in the nation, showing up and showing out at every level he has played at. He constantly has been the star attraction at combine events, 7v7 tournaments, and all star camps such as the Opening Regionals.

He was also a major piece of the Denton Guyer defense which got them to a state championship appearance in Dallas along with Cowboy defensive line signee Grant Mahon.

Harmon is the definition of a ball hawk in the secondary with ball skills coming naturally to him. According to maxpreps, Harmon was responsible for 10 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Although the interceptions don't seem high, this is a case of the best cornerbacks not having eye popping numbers. When no one throws your way, it can be hard to get interceptions. Harmon essentially locks down an entire side of a field and if a quarterback does try to test him, it rarely will see the receivers hands.

At 5’9 185 pounds some people will question his ability to be physical or tackle but I have seen first hand that Harmon is one of the best tackling corners in the country, ending his junior season with a total of 46. He is one of the most aggressive tacklers you will find in any secondary and absolutely lays the boom with authority on ball carriers.

Harmon is also electric in the return game, running back a 90 yard kickoff return in the state championship, but was called back due to penalty. He has great vision and elite speed to get away from tackles.

Deuce comes from a family of athletic genes with his brother, De'vion Harmon, a starting point guard for University of Oklahoma.

Harmon was on campus in Stillwater in January for a junior day visit where he gave very positive remarks to both coaches and myself.

Oklahoma State is right in the middle of Harmon’s recruitment and will remain there until the end in my opinion with an extremely high chance of landing the elite defender.

With face to face recruiting on hold until May 31st, all recruiting has to be done virtually but the Oklahoma State staff seems to be firing on all cylinders in recruiting right now.