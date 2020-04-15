Pokes Report
Nevada's Number One Receiver Includes Oklahoma State In His Top 11

Marshall Levenson

Ten days ago, Oklahoma State extended an offer to 2021 Las Vegas wide receiver Michael Jackson III and the relationship between Jackson and the coaches is already proving strong.

Jackson went to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce his “Top 11”, which happens to include the Cowboys.

Southern California, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Penn State, California, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Utah are the other ten schools included in his grouping. Cutting to 11 has eliminated more than half of his offers, holding 26 total.

Jackson is ranked as the number 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas and is widely considered as one of the most underrated prospects in the nation, being ranked as a mid 3 star by most recruiting sites.

The 6-0, 198-pound prospect had 34 catches for 627-yards and five touchdowns last season playing in an offense with a bundle of athletic targets. The Jaguars went 11-1 and 5-0 in conference.

Jackson is a phenomenal athlete, testing a 4.49 forty yard dash, benching 295 pounds and squatting 405.

This marks the fifth recruit in the past 8 days that has included Oklahoma State in a “top” or “final” group. The world of virtual recruiting is not seeming to slow down Cowboy recruiting one bit.

The 2021 recruiting class has the potential to be a very strong one and this is just one more step in that direction.

Jackson is also just more proof that the coaching staff is really stressing the recruitment of the top prospects out west. In recent years, the Cowboys have signed Shane Illingworth and Brendan Costello out of California, Matt Polk and Cade Bennett from Arizona, and Nicholas Session and Mason Cobb out of Utah. 

They have also offered 11 prospects based out west. The Cowboys have found some underrated prospects and found diamonds in the rough and they are trying to reel in another diamond in Michael Jackson III. 

When Jackson received his offer, I spoke with him and I could tell he was a fan of the program already. He mentioned that Oklahoma State has been on his radar for quite a while prior to receiving his offer. "They have had a bunch of successful receivers under Coach Dunn which definitely stands out to me. For example, I've been watching Tylan Wallace a lot and how they use him in their offense and how much success he has had there. Honestly, I can see myself in his shoes within their offense."

Wide receiver is a strong position at Oklahoma State and Michael Jackson III could end up being the next name in line to fill that room. 

