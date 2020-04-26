Cowboys Land The Commitment Of In State 2021 Safety

Oklahoma State has landed their second commitment of the 2021 recruiting class in Muskogee, Oklahoma safety, Ty Williams.

Williams earned his offer on March 30th and has heard enough from the coaching staff to feel comfortable with pulling the trigger. He has chosen Oklahoma State over TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and 14 others.

Williams who is 6’1 and 186 pounds plays safety and quarterback for Muskogee. He is a major threat on offense, bolstering sub 4.5 speed. Defense however is where he does his damage on the gridiron.

This is the kind of defensive back that quarterbacks fear putting the ball in the air against. In his sophomore season, Williams played only ten defensive snaps yet came down with 5 interceptions. The next year he came down with 11 more, proving it was no fluke.

His body size allows him to be physical on the field and he will still put on more weight, adding to his abilities. He is a very hard hitter in his tackling game and takes great angles in his pursuits.

When you watch his film, he is always the first player of the defense to diagnose a play and react to it. His mental speed matched with his physical speed makes him a very valuable defensive back and is exactly why Oklahoma State was courting him.

Williams is not high on any of the major recruiting sites but his film tells you all you need to know. Ty Williams is a legit player.

I asked Williams why he chose Oklahoma State and why he decided on now to make his decision. "I just feel this is exactly what I'm looking for right now.", said Williams

He also added that he has a very good relationship with the coaches and that "Gundy is a hell of a coach and he's gonna let you know it."

Williams is a versatile athlete that plays both ways for the Roughers, but will play defense at Oklahoma State. Vype Magazine

Williams becomes the second member of this recruiting class joining linebacker Kobe Field out of New Orleans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put recruiting in a weird situation but teams have adapted and I expect Oklahoma State to start reeling in more commitments in the next few weeks!