Oklahoma State has a long list of legendary receivers to spend their college careers in Stillwater and Kasey Dunn is trying to keep that going.

Although the 2021 class only holds one commitment as of today, the outlook on this class for Oklahoma State grows in anticipation and confidence as each day passes. Today is one of those days.

4 star Dallas Skyline wide receiver Quaydarius Davis has included Oklahoma State in his top 6, he announced with a twitter post late Tuesday night.

With Oklahoma State, Davis named Florida, LSU, USC, Texas, and SMU as his five other schools in his top group.

Depending on who you look at for rankings you will see the 6”0 193 pounds wideout ranked near the top 100 and one high level ranking site even has Davis as the #21 overall national recruit and the #4 wide receiver.

Regardless of which site you look at, Davis would be the highest ranked wide receiver Oklahoma State has signed since Dez Bryant in 2007. The fact that Oklahoma State has landed themselves in Davis’ group, just shows the level of recruiting Mike Gundy and staff are performing at right now.

Something interesting to note is that on December 25th, Davis posted a "Top 5" list that did not include Oklahoma State but the staff was able to work back into not just his top group but his "final" group.

In 7 games played as a junior in 2019, Davis caught 36 passes for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns. His efforts helped Dallas Skyline to a 7-4 record and a Texas 6A D-I first-round playoff appearance.

Davis is a very quick receiver who has great footwork off the line to shake defenders and create seperation. Once in his route he is very physical to be the first one to the ball, a battle he rarely loses.

When I watch Quay Davis, I see a replica of Tylan Wallace. Great footwork, elite speed, power with the ball in his hands, and a contested catch master.

That great footwork off the line turns into great footwork to juke defenders, that elite speed is used to burn his corner on deep routes, his power is used to break tackles and truck defenders, and his catch skills are used to jump over defensive backs and make off balance plays. He is the exact type of athlete you want playing outside receiver in the Big 12.

I am a big fan of Davis’s and I am excited to see how his recruitment plays out, especially with Oklahoma State in the mix. Davis does not have a commitment date set as of now but with him releasing his top 6 now, I would expect it to be several months, especially with a delay in recruiting due to COVID-19. I recommend to all fans that you watch Davis’ film to see what kind of playmaker the Pokes could potentially land.