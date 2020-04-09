Spring Scoping: Cowboys Top 2021 Wide Receiver Options

STILLWATER --- With wide receiver being a famed position within the Oklahoma State football program, the position's recruitment is naturally one of the most anticipated in the eyes of the fans.

Unofficially, we have Oklahoma State having offered 16 wide receivers in the class of 2021 with four of those already being committed. Shadrach Banks has pledged to Texas A & M, Cody Jackson to Oklahoma, Latrelle Neville recently committed to Virginia Tech, and Brady Boyd pledged to Minnesota just a few days ago.

Still, there are 12 high level wideouts Oklahoma State is going after to persuade them to join a recruiting class the Cowboy coaching staff believes is going to be a talented class. In a recent Pokes Report article covering running back recruits, Robert Allen wrote that “Gundy told the media this week on his conference call that he feels really strong about the job that recruiting director Todd Bradford and the entire staff is doing with recruiting efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he likes the "recipe" because it is a recipe that not everybody has in their cookbook.”

Robert Allen and I are currently completing a series of recruiting deep dives for each position the Cowboys have offered. We are not detailing every offer but the ones we feel have the most talent and best chances to end up as Cowboys.

So, here goes, several wide receivers we've watched, we've studied, and we really like.

Quaydarius Davis is the first name on the list.

@TheQuayDavis2

The Facts: Davis is 6’0 193 pounds and still has room to add on bulk. He is a big play receiver with his competitiveness flaring on every play. Contested catches are no problem for him, out jumping and just physically overwhelming any corner who lines up across from him. Has elite burst off the line often running right past corners but also takes pride in footwork in his routes to create any level of separation. Possesses speed to be a deep threat and strength to run over the middle. Currently holds 21 offers with a top 6 of Oklahoma State, LSU, SMU, Florida, Texas, and USC.

The Stats: It appears Davis missed most of the 2019 season but he still managed to haul in 36 receptions for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns. With Davis’ versatility and athleticism, his 14 yards per reception should be easily translatable to the college level. His junior season saw him catch 29 passes for 702 yards with 8 touchdowns. That is an 18.7 career yards per reception, simply elite.

Our Take: I love watching Davis off the line, showing he can use both power and speed to run right by someone or use finesse and patience to shake defenders in coverage. With his strength, he is not easy to take down and once he is open field, his straight line speed is too much for defenses to handle. In my opinion, he is one of the best athletes in the country. Earlier this year, Davis publicly raved about the idea of playing in Oklahoma State's offense and said it is something he is taking very seriously.

@Brysonjgreen (right)

The next two prospects are a package deal in their recruitments and it is because they are twin brothers, Bryson and Blaine Green, both of whom are four stars.

The first of the two I will detail is Bryson.

The Facts: Green attends the powerhouse Allen high school, one of the most dominant high school programs in the nation. The fact that he has been a multi year starter tells you the talent and skills he brings to the table. At 6’0.5” and 203 pounds, possesses adequate size and strength to be physical in his routes and after the catch. Routinely is making contested catches and shows a knack for twisting and contorting his body in order to make a catch. Has been reported at 4.7 forty yard dash but plays faster and his footwork and physical nature make it easy for him to get on top of defenders.

The Stats: In his junior season, Bryson was responsible for 36 catches and 503 yards with 2 touchdowns. This past season, he was a heavy chain mover, picking up handfuls of first downs and fighting for extra yards. In his sophomore season, he had 29 catches for 463 yards with 9 touchdowns.

Our Take: Green’s versatility of routes and where he lines up catches my eye when I watch his film. He has lined up outside to run deep or comeback routes and has lined up inside to run crossing and flat routes,which not all receivers have the ability and size to do. He shows willingness and ability to be a great blocker in the run game, something Kasey Dunn prides his receivers on. Green has visited Stillwater numerous times and is planning an official visit post COVID-19. Oklahoma State is among the top group with Baylor and Minnesota, if not number one.

The second of the 4 star receiver duo is Blaine.

@blainejgreen (left)

The Facts: Blaine is also a multi year starter at Allen at wide receiver. He is 6’1.5 and 204 pounds and has been clocked at 4.68 in the forty but just like his brother, he plays much faster than that. Most of his plays are at outside receiver but has plenty of film at inside and has even been handed the ball on end around and jet sweep plays. Has good strength and defenders often test it with physical coverage but it does not seem to matter with Green still making the play.

The Stats: His junior season was his breakout season and put him on the map with his brother. Blaine was the #1 receiver on the Allen squad where he caught 51 passes for 972 yards with 8 touchdowns. Measured a 36 inch vertical and a 4.25 shuttle time at The Opening Regional, both of which are fantastic numbers.

Our Take: Blaine has great tracking ability with his eyes and utilizes a strong route tree. His best route is selling the 3 x 3 slant before getting vertical on a sluggo (slant + go), ie. Tylan Wallace vs Oregon State.

Green makes strong catches and once he finds open field, it is over. It is expected the twins go to school together and Oklahoma State has fully embraced that.

@johnpaulr_7

The fourth of the group is Missouri City Ridge Point receiver John Paul Richardson.

The Facts: At 6’0 180 pounds with a frame that is able to add more, Richardson can play both inside and outside receiver. He is versatile in his routes and his abilities with the ball in his hands. He is a major contributor in the return game and is a pure playmaker in every facet. He has been used in the run game quite a bit through his first three seasons at Ridge Point.

The Stats: Last year, he had 38 catches for 707 yards and 5 touchdowns along with 24 rushes for 121 yards with 6 rushing touchdowns. On 5 kickoff returns last year, Richardson averaged 47 yards per return. His sophomore season, he had 40 catches for 639 yards and 6 touchdowns and 2 rushing touchdowns to go with it.

Our Take: John Paul Richardson is a Dillon Stoner clone and that is exactly what Mike Gundy is looking for him to do… fill that role of the dependable and trusted receiver who can move around the formation and be valuable in the return game if needed. Richardson holds 16 offers and is being heavily touted by many of them but Gundy may gets what he wishes with Richardson.