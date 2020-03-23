Prospect Profile: 2022 Oklahoma 4 Star Athlete

Prospect Profile: CJ Brown

Year: 2022

Position: ATH

School: Beggs HS

Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, TCU, Nebraska (5 total)

I am a very big fan of CJ Brown, I believe he is one of the best athletes in the state of Oklahoma, regardless of class. He plays both running back and cornerback for Beggs highschool but his main damage is done on the offensive side of the ball.

Brown has that blend of power and speed at the running back position that stars are made out of. He is able to hit a hole and shed off defenders with ease and once he is in the open field, it is game over for the defense, no one is catching him.

Even though he is only a sophomore, Brown has also shown the ability to move out wide and excel in the passing game, often being used as a vertical threat. For him to be performing so well at so many positions at his age just speaks for the raw talent he puts on the field.

He is very shifty with the ball in his hands and easily jukes defenders both in traffic and in the open field but has also shown a very strong stiff arm, giving him a full arsenal of moves to unleash against defenders.

Brown only holds five offers to this date, but he will be the kind of guy that will pick up 20-25 more offers over the next two seasons. The good thing for Oklahoma State is that they recognized the talent early in his recruitment and have cemented themselves a spot in the long haul for Brown. In fact, they are already impressing Brown.

“I love Oklahoma State”, said Brown. “They have always been showing me lots of love and I absolutely love it, they are #1 on my list.”

For Brown to declare Oklahoma State as his number 1 team already is crucial for the Pokes and is extremely impressive to see the staff capitalizing on their relationships.

Brown was on campus February 1 for a junior day visit and picked up an offer four days later. The Beggs standout said that he can't wait to get back to campus but due to the virus outbreak and cancellations in on campus recruiting, those visits will have to wait until the summer.

If Brown is able to make it to campus and the staff once again impresses him, I would not be surprised at all to see the Cowboys land a commitment from the 4 star 6’0 175 pound playmaker.

Oklahoma State is number 1 right now for Brown and with the way the staff has been recruiting, I do not see that changing anytime soon.